Cindy Lange-Kubick: A world of rocks, rocking my world, Aug. 25, 2016

I don't collect salt and pepper shakers or decorative plates that say things like “Brainerd, Minnesota, Home of Paul Bunyan.”
I mean, I do own that plate; but I found it at a garage sale on Sumner Street instead of a tourist trap up north.
I do collect rocks. I keep them on the window sill outside my kitchen -- shoutouts to summer vacations found in meadows and on mountain trails, in river beds and on beaches, stacked like cairns.
Occasionally, the wind (or my leaf blower) sends them tumbling. It happened again last month, a few of my lighter souvenirs crashing to the patio, where they remained through a rainstorm or two, leaving rust-colored splotches on the concrete like orange smoke bombs on the Fourth of July.
It was the first time I’d thought about what those geologic tschotskes were actually made of -- and what that meant beyond their limited decorative purposes and sentimental value.
How this rock and that one point to place like a geological GPS. How our planet is literally shaped by their composition, our rock marble and its many outcroppings and caverns.
Most of my rocks are pocket rocks, flat skipping stones and river rocks worn smooth, rocks whose colors called out to me, or whose shapes I searched out, hearts and ovals, a bear-shaped chunk from Canada, another that resembles a rabbit if you look at it just right, or a revolver if you don’t.
I found my favorite rock while walking up an Arizona mountain trail with my sister and mom.
I was looking for souvenir to cart home in my suitcase and the Nebraska-shaped rock appeared at my feet, beckoning me from the sage and the yellow-blooming cactus.
It seemed meant to be -- my state in this state at this exact moment in our 4.5 billion-year-long gem and mineral show. Hello, Universe.
I picked it up, took it home and displayed it prominently on the sill.
When my errant vacation rock had blown off the ledge and dissolved -- Dear Heloise, What’s the best way to remove an iron stain from cement? -- it made me think of the rest of my collection and how they were made. How long they’d been around.
It made me think of Mr. Ekdahl and 10th-grade earth science. The rock classifications we memorized for tests -- igneous and sedimentary and metamorphic -- and how fascinated I’d been by my college geology class, too, and how quickly I’d forgotten nearly everything I’d learned, except the ridiculously unfair grading scale.
It made me think of a lifetime of walks around lakes and through national parks, skimming the educational signs and then explaining to my children how mountains are formed, without really getting it. Well, the tectonic plates push the rocks up and it takes a really, really, really long time. No, longer than that. (No, we can’t go to McDonald’s again.)
It made me think just how astounding rocks are.
Which is how I ended up standing in Tracy Frank’s office in Bessey Hall with a bag of rocks Wednesday afternoon, feeling sort of silly.
No worries, said the chairwoman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.
“You’re in a building full of people who like rocks.”
The professor with a 2.2 billion-year-old rock on her desk -- and who used the words “geeked out” to talk about it -- happily examined my windowsill art.
She told me I had sandstone and an igneous rock with quartz in it, and that my Nebraska rock (which she said might also look like Oklahoma or Utah, depending on the viewer) is a type of metamorphic rock called schist. (She also said: “Be careful how you say that.”)
She and Lynne Elkins, an assistant professor of geography, patiently explained the planet to me, too.
Obviously, the atmosphere isn’t made of rock, Elkins said. And obviously the oceans aren’t made of rock.
“But otherwise, almost everything on earth is rocks.”
The crust? Pretty much all rock. Under the crust? Rock. The mantel? Rock. The core (except for the center)? Rock.
People have spent hundreds of years studying rocks, she said. “Piecing together stories about how the whole earth is functioning as a dynamic system.”
The professors talked about the formation of mountains and isotopes and deep time and I felt smaller and smaller.
After I closed my notebook, I felt like I knew just enough about rocks to be dangerous, but also pretty happy about a new term I learned: “crystalline basement.” (Look it up.)
I collected rocks again this summer, during a week in Colorado in the shadow of ski slopes. One afternoon, my great niece Lily and I climbed to a nearby lake, both of us peering into brush and squatting at the edge of an icy cold creek to gather treasures.
Later, Lily set up shop in the hallway, and I bought back my rocks with nickels and dimes.
She had her own shiny collection of agates and crystals and other glittery rocks purchased at a shop in town, and we marveled over their beauty.
I headed home a few days later, my backpack weighted with the memory of a July day with a freckled 7-year-old in love with the Earth.
And found spots for my Summer of 2016 souvenirs on my window sill, alongside my non-scientific sampling of North American rocks.
Remnants of a long-ago time, and of a not-so-long ago day in Arizona, walking gingerly down a mountain trail, holding Nebraska in one hand, and my mom’s hand in the other.
