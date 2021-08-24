Cindy Lange-Kubick: A world of rocks, rocking my world, Aug. 25, 2016

I found my favorite rock while walking up an Arizona mountain trail with my sister and mom.

I was looking for souvenir to cart home in my suitcase and the Nebraska-shaped rock appeared at my feet, beckoning me from the sage and the yellow-blooming cactus.

It seemed meant to be -- my state in this state at this exact moment in our 4.5 billion-year-long gem and mineral show. Hello, Universe.

I picked it up, took it home and displayed it prominently on the sill.

When my errant vacation rock had blown off the ledge and dissolved -- Dear Heloise, What’s the best way to remove an iron stain from cement? -- it made me think of the rest of my collection and how they were made. How long they’d been around.

It made me think of Mr. Ekdahl and 10th-grade earth science. The rock classifications we memorized for tests -- igneous and sedimentary and metamorphic -- and how fascinated I’d been by my college geology class, too, and how quickly I’d forgotten nearly everything I’d learned, except the ridiculously unfair grading scale.