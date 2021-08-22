Cindy Lange-Kubick: A woman, a camera, a good morning (and then another) in Nebraska, Nov. 10, 2013

This column first ran Nov. 10, 2013. Look for an update at the end.
Katherine Endacott had a new phone and it had a nice camera and so she took a photo — in the morning, in the county line countryside, near the village of Pleasant Dale.
She posted it on Facebook. She gave it a caption: Good morning Pleasant Dale!
Her friends liked it.
She took more photos — first light in the rolling land of soybean fields, shelter belts, corn stubble, barbed wire, tilting barns, big sky. The landscape that greeted her every morning outside the home she shares with her husband Dick.
The photos started appearing every day on her page, dated, all with the same four words.
It became a routine, she says Friday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise, and two years since that first photo.
"It's like the start to the day. My meditation."
Outside is the dark. Inside, she's lining the kitchen counter: gloves, reading glasses, binoculars, coffee, keys, phone.
When this all began, she'd walk to the end of the long, gravel drive where — across the road, beyond the neighbor's soybean field — morning was coming.
Then she started to drive. Not knowing exactly where she'd end up.
"I sacrificed physical fitness for art," she jokes Friday.
"It was imperative that I see more things; sensory hunger is how I would describe it."
The process is her pleasure. A gift to herself, she calls it.
Once she's done, Katherine can start her day — she works in educational publishing — but the photos became a beacon to her friends, as well. Their own wake-up call.
They say so online.
Bob Nielsen, a long-ago Lincoln friend retired to California, is one of Katherine's many fans. He looks for Pleasant Dale first thing. Just last week he called her when the photo didn't appear.
(He's not alone.)
He's begun posting them as his Facebook cover photo, a slice of Nebraska staring back at him, changing daily.
"It provides me with a sense of nostalgia for my home state, I guess."
A friend in Texas shares them, too:
Katherine hears that a lot. Friends flung across the country and the world, hungry for what her eye — and her Motorola — capture.
And people closer to home, city-dwellers, country-lovers.
"I loved those morning pictures so much that I would save them and send them to my sisters," says Linda Crump, a Lincoln friend.
"And my sisters loved them so much they both wanted to be able to get them, now all three of us enjoy it all the time."
(One of Linda's three sisters lives in Niceville, Fla., a fact that didn't escape Katherine's word side. "A woman in Niceville who is a fan of Pleasant Dale …")
On Friday, at 6:37 a.m., as a rim of red frosts the eastern horizon, Katherine parks her SUV.
She clicks off half a dozen photos, admiring clouds that angle upward like sails of a ship, slate gray.
It's a sunset morning, she says, as opposed to a burning-bush morning, or a steer-in-a-golden-field morning. It's the clouds, she says, providing the contrast, letting the sun show itself in streaks.
When she began this endeavor, she took one photo. Click. Post.
Now she might shoot 30, be gone for an hour.
Today she drives to the hilltops. Shoots out the window, from fence posts, a backdrop of bawling cattle behind her.
"They've weaned. They're wanting their mothers."
Katherine knows this land. The glaciers that came and left behind the hills — the southern Bohemian Alps. She knows the flora, knows the morning commuters, the old man who parks by the lake with his cigar and morning paper.
She knows where the prairie has never been plowed and where the wild turkeys dance.
She knows the back road to town, the abandoned outbuildings, the house where a woman has painted her metal lawn chairs red, white and blue.
She's patient.
The sky deepens into orange and a plume of light rises from the earth. She holds the camera, click, click, click.
"I think that's going to have to be it. People should see that."
Sometimes, she snaps a photo at night — Good evening Pleasant Dale — but this hour is her bread and butter.
She likes the day's beginning. The early light.
She's back in the kitchen by 7:15 a.m. The sun has swallowed up the dark, the red has turned to orange, has turned to pink, has turned to blue and gray, like a fading bruise.
While the world wakes up, she shares a Seward County slice of sky.
And in homes and offices from Pasadena, California, to Indonesia it appears.
Another good morning in Pleasant Dale.
Postscript: Katherine has been taking her morning masterpieces for more than a decade now. Eventually, she will compile the best in a book.
It’s a ritual, she says, A daily practice like meditation — one that gives her a sense of outward focus and creation. She has no plans to stop capturing her Seward County surroundings with her smartphone. (Although, nearly every day, her friend Roger tells her to get a good camera, and she thinks one day she will do that.)
Both neighbors and far-flung friends seem to get pleasure from the photos, she says.
And so does she.
“What can I tell you? It’s been a joy.”
Photos: Katherine Endacott's Good Morning Pleasant Dale project.
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
Good morning, Pleasant Dale
