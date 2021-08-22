Cindy Lange-Kubick: A woman, a camera, a good morning (and then another) in Nebraska, Nov. 10, 2013

"I loved those morning pictures so much that I would save them and send them to my sisters," says Linda Crump, a Lincoln friend.

"And my sisters loved them so much they both wanted to be able to get them, now all three of us enjoy it all the time."

(One of Linda's three sisters lives in Niceville, Fla., a fact that didn't escape Katherine's word side. "A woman in Niceville who is a fan of Pleasant Dale …")

On Friday, at 6:37 a.m., as a rim of red frosts the eastern horizon, Katherine parks her SUV.

She clicks off half a dozen photos, admiring clouds that angle upward like sails of a ship, slate gray.

It's a sunset morning, she says, as opposed to a burning-bush morning, or a steer-in-a-golden-field morning. It's the clouds, she says, providing the contrast, letting the sun show itself in streaks.

When she began this endeavor, she took one photo. Click. Post.

Now she might shoot 30, be gone for an hour.

Today she drives to the hilltops. Shoots out the window, from fence posts, a backdrop of bawling cattle behind her.

"They've weaned. They're wanting their mothers."