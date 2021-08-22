 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A woman, a camera, a good morning (and then another) in Nebraska, Nov. 10, 2013
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A woman, a camera, a good morning (and then another) in Nebraska, Nov. 10, 2013

  • Updated
  • 0

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

This column first ran Nov. 10, 2013. Look for an update at the end.

Katherine Endacott had a new phone and it had a nice camera and so she took a photo — in the morning, in the county line countryside, near the village of Pleasant Dale.

She posted it on Facebook. She gave it a caption: Good morning Pleasant Dale!

Her friends liked it.

She took more photos — first light in the rolling land of soybean fields, shelter belts, corn stubble, barbed wire, tilting barns, big sky. The landscape that greeted her every morning outside the home she shares with her husband Dick.

The photos started appearing every day on her page, dated, all with the same four words.

It became a routine, she says Friday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise, and two years since that first photo.

"It's like the start to the day. My meditation."

Outside is the dark. Inside, she's lining the kitchen counter: gloves, reading glasses, binoculars, coffee, keys, phone.

When this all began, she'd walk to the end of the long, gravel drive where — across the road, beyond the neighbor's soybean field — morning was coming.

Then she started to drive. Not knowing exactly where she'd end up.

"I sacrificed physical fitness for art," she jokes Friday.

"It was imperative that I see more things; sensory hunger is how I would describe it."

The process is her pleasure. A gift to herself, she calls it.

Once she's done, Katherine can start her day — she works in educational publishing — but the photos became a beacon to her friends, as well. Their own wake-up call.

They say so online.

Bob Nielsen, a long-ago Lincoln friend retired to California, is one of Katherine's many fans. He looks for Pleasant Dale first thing. Just last week he called her when the photo didn't appear.

(He's not alone.)

He's begun posting them as his Facebook cover photo, a slice of Nebraska staring back at him, changing daily.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Feeling blessed and heartbroken after Marathon Monday, April 17, 2013

"It provides me with a sense of nostalgia for my home state, I guess."

A friend in Texas shares them, too:

Katherine hears that a lot. Friends flung across the country and the world, hungry for what her eye — and her Motorola — capture.

And people closer to home, city-dwellers, country-lovers.

"I loved those morning pictures so much that I would save them and send them to my sisters," says Linda Crump, a Lincoln friend.

"And my sisters loved them so much they both wanted to be able to get them, now all three of us enjoy it all the time."

(One of Linda's three sisters lives in Niceville, Fla., a fact that didn't escape Katherine's word side. "A woman in Niceville who is a fan of Pleasant Dale …")

On Friday, at 6:37 a.m., as a rim of red frosts the eastern horizon, Katherine parks her SUV.

She clicks off half a dozen photos, admiring clouds that angle upward like sails of a ship, slate gray.

It's a sunset morning, she says, as opposed to a burning-bush morning, or a steer-in-a-golden-field morning. It's the clouds, she says, providing the contrast, letting the sun show itself in streaks.

When she began this endeavor, she took one photo. Click. Post.

Now she might shoot 30, be gone for an hour.

Today she drives to the hilltops. Shoots out the window, from fence posts, a backdrop of bawling cattle behind her.

Cindy Lange-Kubick:A son's love for his dying mother, March 7, 2013

"They've weaned. They're wanting their mothers."

Katherine knows this land. The glaciers that came and left behind the hills — the southern Bohemian Alps. She knows the flora, knows the morning commuters, the old man who parks by the lake with his cigar and morning paper.

She knows where the prairie has never been plowed and where the wild turkeys dance.

She knows the back road to town, the abandoned outbuildings, the house where a woman has painted her metal lawn chairs red, white and blue.

She's patient.

The sky deepens into orange and a plume of light rises from the earth. She holds the camera, click, click, click.

"I think that's going to have to be it. People should see that."

Sometimes, she snaps a photo at night — Good evening Pleasant Dale — but this hour is her bread and butter.

She likes the day's beginning. The early light.

She's back in the kitchen by 7:15 a.m. The sun has swallowed up the dark, the red has turned to orange, has turned to pink, has turned to blue and gray, like a fading bruise.

While the world wakes up, she shares a Seward County slice of sky.

And in homes and offices from Pasadena, California, to Indonesia it appears.

Another good morning in Pleasant Dale.

Postscript: Katherine has been taking her morning masterpieces for more than a decade now. Eventually, she will compile the best in a book.

Cindy Lange-Kubick:Jim McKee, The History Man of Lincoln, Feb. 10, 2013

It’s a ritual, she says, A daily practice like meditation — one that gives her a sense of outward focus and creation. She has no plans to stop capturing her Seward County surroundings with her smartphone. (Although, nearly every day, her friend Roger tells her to get a good camera, and she thinks one day she will do that.)

Both neighbors and far-flung friends seem to get pleasure from the photos, she says.

And so does she.

“What can I tell you? It’s been a joy.”

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I'm asking for a Christmas Wish for my mom and family,' Dec. 22, 2013
Cindy Lange-Kubick: At 43, a first try at two-wheeled flight, July 7, 2013
Cindy Lange-Kubick:Boys' band stand all ears for amp, Aug.11, 2013
Cindy Lange-Kubick:Lincoln's Tupperware Lady, still sealing the deal after 50 years, Jan. 7, 2013
Cindy Lange-Kubick:Roberta and all her relations, April 11, 2013
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Nebraska claims national champion of rock star cottonwood trees, Oct. 15, 2013
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A daughter's accidental overdose, Feb. 3, 2013

Cindy Lange-Kubick farewell columns marking 25 years

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: The summer of 2021 — embarking on my farewell tour
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: The summer of 2021 — embarking on my farewell tour

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

After 28 years at the Journal Star — a quarter century as a columnist — Cindy Lange-Kubick will spend the summer catching up with stories from the past and saying so long.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Remembering another mother's love, Sept. 2, 1997
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Remembering another mother's love, Sept. 2, 1997

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present. 

+5
Cindy Lange-Kubick: In T.O.'s finale, NU fans could have danced all night, Jan. 3, 1998
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: In T.O.'s finale, NU fans could have danced all night, Jan. 3, 1998

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: From sharing a bedroom to sharing a street – a sister moves in, Feb. 8, 1999
Local
editor's pick top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: From sharing a bedroom to sharing a street – a sister moves in, Feb. 8, 1999

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A letter to the far off future (written in the distant past), May 28, 2000
Local
editor's pick top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A letter to the far off future (written in the distant past), May 28, 2000

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln couple and native New Yorkers return home with grieving hearts, Sept. 25, 2001
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln couple and native New Yorkers return home with grieving hearts, Sept. 25, 2001

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Editor's Note: Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Li…

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln couple's annual search for the song of the lark, May 15, 2002
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln couple's annual search for the song of the lark, May 15, 2002

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+4
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Family keeps the hope alive, Dec. 6. 2003
Local
editor's pick top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Family keeps the hope alive, Dec. 6. 2003

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A lesson for Miss Impatient, Sept. 8, 2004
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A lesson for Miss Impatient, Sept. 8, 2004

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+4
Cindy Lange-Kubick: My dad and Johnny Carson, Jan. 27, 2005
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My dad and Johnny Carson, Jan. 27, 2005

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+5
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mother speaks for their wartime hero, her son, May 30, 2006
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mother speaks for their wartime hero, her son, May 30, 2006

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+8
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Millie aims to have the last word, April 15, 2007
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Millie aims to have the last word, April 15, 2007

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: How sobriety, education and no more whining changed the life of a former inmate, May 18, 2008
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: How sobriety, education and no more whining changed the life of a former inmate, May 18, 2008

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sisters still make music for the missing, Nov. 8, 2009
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sisters still make music for the missing, Nov. 8, 2009

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: The televangelist and Haiti's 'curse,' Jan. 15, 2010
Faith and Values
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: The televangelist and Haiti's 'curse,' Jan. 15, 2010

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Taking the happy out of lunch, July 28, 2011
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Taking the happy out of lunch, July 28, 2011

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+5 
Cindy Lange-Kubick

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News