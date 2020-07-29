Cindy Lange-Kubick: A view from the home office, settling in for the long haul

There’s always a bad guy — or a wicked witch — in a Disney movie or a Grimm Fairy Tale.

There’s always someone lying in wait to lure us in with a shiny apple or a sharpened spindle hidden in a basket of yarn that will cast us into a deep sleep.

It’s still unclear who the prince might be in this version of our dark fairy tale. Or if he can work his charms.

The foreverness of this time will one day wash away, like the memory of our grandparents’ voices. It will leave us (we hope) stronger, kinder, more prepared.

We will wonder how so many of us accepted 150,000 deaths — and counting — with a collective shrug or with a rant about liberty or an amnesia about the words of a president, predicting all of this would just magically go away.

What a strange world we live in.

When I check my work voicemail — a phone that rings at a downtown desk I can scarcely recall — callers often remind me to change my message.

It’s one I recorded right before a winter vacation: “I will be out of the newsroom until December 16.”

The reminder from readers makes me laugh, because right now that sounds about right.