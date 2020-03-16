Cindy Lange-Kubick: A view from Italy, looking out from quarantine

The days are long.

He’s working on his animation portfolio, looking ahead. He’s in the kitchen feeding his family. He’s taking a walk each day. Together they are spring cleaning.

People can go out for fresh air in their neighborhoods, in groups of one. They can visit the grocery store or pharmacy. His mom and uncle shop for his grandparents and they worry about their health.

The big cities are still the center of the outbreak, in particular Milan, where the medical system is overloaded and doctors are desperate as the death toll keeps rising.

“This is the main problem,” he says. “It’s not the virus itself, it’s too many people infected that the hospital can’t take them in. We’re not China, we can’t build a hospital in a day.”

But there are cracks of light.

“The other day we had a bunch of doctors from China going to Rome to help us. They brought hospital equipment and they brought masks to hand out to people.”

His fellow Italians are holding each other up. Spending an hour each evening on their balconies, playing music and singing.

Children are coloring rainbows on banners to hang from those balconies all across the land.