Cindy Lange-Kubick: A sweet gig, bringing ice cream to the people as director of Community Cone, May 4, 2016

That cash became seed money for the new position.

“We want to get ice cream to people who might not be able to come to us,” she said. “We want to hear people’s stories and be part of people’s stories.”

Dillehay will be the second director of outreach, following the foundation laid by Courtney Morrow.

It is a part-time job that dovetails nicely with his work at the Nebraska AIDS Project and his busy life as an actor and director in the Lincoln theater community.

It fits in with who he is: a former member of the Park Middle School Pet Protection Club and one-time community outreach worker for the Lincoln Community Playhouse -- bringing poor kids into the theater -- and longtime advocate for underdogs everywhere.

“I grew up as an underdog,” he says. “I’ve always been interested in social justice.”

The new job also means his Saturday nights will no longer be spent dishing up ice cream and playing disco music at the store with the lights turned low -- something that makes him both sad (he’ll miss it) and happy (he’s in love and will now be able to spend Saturday nights with his boyfriend).

He plans to make the most of his new title.