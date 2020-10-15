Cindy Lange-Kubick: A student, a teacher and the decades-delayed field trip to the country

Life was better, but not everyone welcomed them. A brick came through their living room window with the words “Cubans go home.” The word “immigrant” was scratched on her father’s car.

Classmates pulled Delozier’s hair and she and her sisters and brother sat apart from the others on the bus, no one willing to share a seat with the kids who didn’t speak English.

“My dad was very adamant that everyone use English in the house,” she said. “He didn’t want us to be different.”

Delozier knew a few English words when she arrived and she had completed the sixth grade in Cuba, but her mother insisted her Spanish-speaking daughter repeat the year.

“Irene is interesting,” Bollwitt wrote in her school journal that August. “She told me about Fort Chaffee where she stayed and about the foods they did and did not have in Cuba. No one past age 7 got milk. No beef; mainly beans and rice.”

Sept. 3: “Irene has all the papers I have given, and is willing to stay in at noon to do the work.”

And then, a few days before the October field trip: “Today I related some of the activities that we will be doing on Saturday. The kids sounded interested — only one can’t go this time. (Irene).”