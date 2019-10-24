On the evening of her art show opening in early October, the artist answered questions about her work.
How did she create the textures on Moon Walk?
What was the story of Dancing Flamingos?
What techniques did she use to make all those layers?
And when there were no curious patrons in the Wake Gallery at the LUX Center for the Arts, the artist filled the time dancing and turning cartwheels.
Behold the painter, who began smearing paint on paper (and on herself) when she was still a toddler in this spacious house on this quiet, shady street.
Behold her art room, with its paint-splattered carpet — which appears oddly and charmingly enough like a cushioned canvas.
Behold Luna White, who turned 10 last week, a fourth grader at Rousseau Elementary School.
She likes math, she says. Math and P.E. and art class.
On Wednesday before school begins, Luna sits down for an interview in that first-floor art room, formerly her mom’s office.
“I would bring her here so she could be with me,” Andrea White says. “And little by little, she took over and I moved out.”
Mom’s office is upstairs now.
Down here, paint smocks hang on the walls and markers fill rows of jelly jars. Finished canvases lean against one wall and on another, more wait to be filled.
There are tiny dresses on tiny mannequins (Luna likes fashion design). A small paint-splattered table with a sign that declares Slime Station. (Luna likes slime.) There is glitter and pompoms and paint and more paint.
“I come in here at least once every day,” Luna says. “I just like color and texture and being messy.”
Luna has a very soft voice for a girl who makes such big, bold art.
Her dad’s name is Zach and he’s from Lincoln. Her mom is from Colombia and when she was a little girl, she liked to look up at the sky at night.
When she looked at the moon — la luna — she thought that would be the perfect name for her own little girl.
“She’s an astounding young lady,” says Joe Shaw, executive director of the LUX, showing off Luna’s colorful, abstract canvases at the University Place gallery.
“A lot of children’s art, you’d hang up on your refrigerator. This is something you’d put in your living room over your couch.”
He points to a large canvas with luminous brush strokes, the painting he’d like to purchase if it were for sale, which it is not.
“I would totally buy this one,” he says. “But I love them all.”
The director knew of Luna through the art classes the center offers.
She’d taken a pottery class there earlier this year and wondered about the Wake Gallery, which displays the work of student artists.
Since her aunt is an architect who’d worked on the LUX’s recent expansion and renovation, she sent off an email to Shaw inquiring about the process.
And pretty soon, gallery staff was poring over Luna’s portfolio and liking what they were seeing. Traditionally, the Wake Gallery features art from several students and not solo exhibits, Shaw said.
But Luna was different.
And her artist statement was endearing: “I can spend hours drawing, coloring, painting, creating art and making slime. My paintings talk to me and every painting has a story to tell. I love to paint rainbows, eyeballs and hearts. I love chocolate and pizza. I love making art and slime. I love traveling, playing soccer with my teammates, skateboarding at The Bay, singing for no reason but most of all I love spending time with my family.”
“She knows what she’s doing,” Shaw said. “This girl is going places.”
On Wednesday, she had just returned from a trip to California for fall break, where she rode bikes, went to the beach, played ninja warrior with her brother, Koa, and did some shopping.
“I like shopping,” she said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s true.”
Shopping and soccer and school and skateboarding and painting.
Currently, Luna’s art is on display at home in the family’s wide-open living room and along the upstairs hallway where her mom’s favorite — a colorful (and amazingly recognizable) portrait of Amelia Earhart painted when Luna was just 5 — hangs.
More Luna art covers her bedroom walls, a retrospective from her early days — including a framed portrait of the artist in diapers — to the present.
And through Saturday at 5 p.m. more of Luna’s art will be on display at the Wake Gallery.
It was fun having a real art show, Luna said Wednesday, especially in October, her birthday month. It was fun seeing people appreciate her paintings.
It was fun seeing her confidence, her mom says.
“A lot of people admired her work and asked her serious questions and she answered them thoughtfully.”
And now it’s time for school.
We head to the door to say goodbye and the girl with the quiet voice and the noisy art bounds across the living room floor turning cartwheels.