Cindy Lange-Kubick: A sad anniversary — a sister, daughter, mom missing 20 years

The gravity of 20 years fell hard this past week, Rap said.

“It’s bringing out a little anger in me. Maybe it was always there and I didn’t know it.”

She’s been imagining the person who knows. The person who took her sister, who killed her sister or was with her sister when she died.

“And they actually thought it was OK to make us wait 20 years without knowing anything. I feel indignant. It’s enough that you took her and now you make us wait?”

And the waiting and wondering is constant, she says. Until her family knows where Bos is, there is no peace.

Bos came from a big family. Seven kids, five of them girls. Their dad was a traveling preacher. They sang together. Some of them wrote songs.

Her parents are still alive. Her three kids are grown.

All of them in limbo.

“I think about that person walking about. Living their life, eating, sleeping,” Rap says. “Let’s say it was an accident and they couldn’t deal with going to jail, they’d be out by now. Even if it was on purpose they might be out, but we’re still in jail.”

The anger took her by surprise.