Cindy Lange-Kubick: A popular holiday market pivots in the time of coronavirus

An alphabetical listing of makers — from The Anastasia Co. to Love Yo Pup to Write on Inc. — shows off coupon codes and takes you to the artist’s Etsy shop or website to order.

They sent out an email to artists to gauge their reactions.

“Most of them are super grateful,” Kolbo said. “They are getting good traffic to their sites, although they can’t totally tell how much traffic is coming from us.”

Joy O’Conner started EARTHENjoy Ceramics eight years ago. The Love, The Locals Holiday Market was on her list of annual shows.

“Those are always one of my best shows of the season when they’re in person,” O’Conner said. “I’ve been in them since the beginning.”

This year, like everyone, she’s been promoting online shopping of her ceramic planters, mugs and jewelry. Her husband, Patrick, lost his job in June, a pandemic casualty, so her income is their income right now.

And he’s been helping with all that goes with the online pivot. “My focus is not tech-savvy,” she said. “And there’s a lot of invoices and packing and mailing.”

Not that she’s complaining.