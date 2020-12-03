Cindy Lange-Kubick: A popular holiday market pivots in the time of coronavirus

When they hosted their first holiday show in the Wyuka Stables in 2015, the women in charge weren’t quite sure what to expect.
Kaitlyn Bright remembers watching the customers arrive, traipsing between the cemetery headstones, and overflowing the space.
“It was so much fun,” she says. “It blew everything out of the water.”
Love, The Locals has been an artisan force in Lincoln ever since, bringing together makers and artists and the people who love their wares in one place every year. Often twice a year.
Its annual holiday market is huge. Thousands of customers. Long, patient lines waiting to get inside The Bay on Y Street to visit dozens of booths and shop for one-of-a-kind handmade gifts on an early December Sunday.
“It’s always stressful, because you’re planning and wanting everything to go right,” said Machelle Kolbo, one of the four founders, along with Bright, Heather Eigsti, and Alicia Reisinger of Wax Buffalo candles.
But it’s worth it, said Kolbo, a graphic design artist.
“You see so many smiling people, and people are hanging around and talking and coming together to support locals and you know all that hard work paid off.”
People hanging around and talking and coming together …
Not this year.
Organizers realized early on the event couldn’t go on as usual during a pandemic. And the founders talked about shelving the December show altogether. But they knew how important it was, Kolbo said.
“For some people, this is a side hustle, but for other people this is a full-time job and they would be really hurting. We felt in our gut we needed to do something, even if it looked different.”
Bright credits Kolbo for pushing the holiday show online.
“Machelle really encouraged us to stick it out. She was the ringleader this year.”
They invited makers and artists to be a part of this year’s online event. They organized small, socially distanced pop-ups outside of Wax Buffalo in the shadow of the viaduct downtown on Sundays — masks required — with a pair of artists at each event.
Each week, Eigsti hosts a live giveaway on the Love, The Locals Instagram page (often wearing a piece of jewelry art made by one of the makers). And on Fridays she interviews that weekend’s pop-up hosts.
The website showcases a rotating list of makers and offers a curated “gift guide” to make shopping easier on its blog.
An alphabetical listing of makers — from The Anastasia Co. to Love Yo Pup to Write on Inc. — shows off coupon codes and takes you to the artist’s Etsy shop or website to order.
They sent out an email to artists to gauge their reactions.
“Most of them are super grateful,” Kolbo said. “They are getting good traffic to their sites, although they can’t totally tell how much traffic is coming from us.”
Joy O’Conner started EARTHENjoy Ceramics eight years ago. The Love, The Locals Holiday Market was on her list of annual shows.
“Those are always one of my best shows of the season when they’re in person,” O’Conner said. “I’ve been in them since the beginning.”
This year, like everyone, she’s been promoting online shopping of her ceramic planters, mugs and jewelry. Her husband, Patrick, lost his job in June, a pandemic casualty, so her income is their income right now.
And he’s been helping with all that goes with the online pivot. “My focus is not tech-savvy,” she said. “And there’s a lot of invoices and packing and mailing.”
Not that she’s complaining.
One advantage to the online market is its length. They opened the doors in November and run until Dec. 19.
“It’s been kind of nice to stretch it out and increase that exposure for people,” said Bright, whose Etsy shop Owl People is part of the market.
The philosophy of Love, The Locals has always been community, she said. Creating events where both the maker and the customers felt appreciated.
Food vendors set up at The Bay and Zipline sold beer. Customers could buy handcrafted chocolates and toffee, ornaments and onesies, planters, jewelry, clever cards and signs and soy candles and meet the person who created them.
It was festive. Bustling. Fun.
“Our favorite part was to watch and see the community get together and see everybody go socialize and catch up and wish each other happy holidays,” Bright said. “That’s what we’re missing.”
It’s what a lot of people are missing.
But here we are, even those of us who aren’t makers, making the best of it.
If ever there was a time to show Love, The Locals how much we love the locals, it is now.
