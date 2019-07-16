Ace's Place Playground

Fundraising is underway for a playground in memory of Ace Michael Moudy, son of former Huskers Megan (Southworth) Moudy and Mike Moudy.

Contributions can be made through Go Fund Me: Ace's Place Playground

Checks made out to the University of Nebraska Foundation with "Ace's Place" in the memo can be mailed to: Huskers Athletic Fund, 625 Stadium Dr., Lincoln, NE 68522

Contributions by credit card, call: 402-472-3111