Cindy Lange-Kubick: A nurse practitioner with the best carside manner and a magical way with a long nose swab

Back in March, tests rolled out slowly. And then they ramped up, results sometimes taking several days to arrive back from the lab. The standard test can still take a few days, and if the clinic is closed when results arrive, Householder picks up her phone at home and makes calls.

“I try to call people at night because they have so much fear,” she said. “This way they have one less night of anxiety.”

My anxiety disappeared when she returned to my car holding up one gloved thumb. I felt like reaching through the window and hugging her, but I clapped instead.

I may have clapped several times.

She seemed happy for me. Genuinely happy.

And I found out she gives the same reassurance to folks whose tests are positive.

She gives them the news straight away.

“I try to do it with kindness, because that makes it more bearable,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She lets them know that most people will have a mild case. That they might have ups and downs. Drink your fluids, she tells them. Take your Vitamin C. Monitor your symptoms.

“I tell them, if you have concerns about your breathing, get help right away.”