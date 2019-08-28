Soon summer will be behind us.
First Husker football game Saturday. Labor Day Monday. Halloween candy already in Aisle 6 at Walgreens.
When I was growing up — back when my dad taught me to change the oil in the car and we poured the old gunk in the vacant lot next door, back when Pioneers Boulevard marked the edge of town, back when back-to-school clothes came from the Penney’s catalog — my birthday marked the leap from summer to fall.
Sometimes, Sept. 2 landed on Labor Day. Sometimes, I’d skip off to the first day of school, a Virgo practicing her “oh-what-this-old-thing?” attitude on my big day.
Sometimes, my birthday landed on a Saturday, coinciding with my parents’ annual first home-game football party.
I’d celebrate in the shag-carpeted rec room, where drinks were mixed behind the plywood bar and served to men in red polyester and sideburns and women with beehives and (quite possibly) pantyhose.
Now 19-year-olds are scouring the internet for those sports coats and pork-pie hats and red pantsuits, feeling smugly vintage in the student section despite decades of disappointment.
This thing called time.
It will get you.
A Chicago Tribune columnist once wrote that each summer was like a single marble in a jar filled with marbles. Once you took a marble out, you’d never get it back. (Bob Greene also resigned in 2002, after details of a sexual relationship with a high school senior were made public, so feel free to disregard his analogy.)
Either way, another marble has exited the canning jar and mine is feeling a bit too light.
And so I’m tying up summer with a big, fat bittersweet bow.
I love the cooler nights, the cicadas’ song, my white hydrangeas drying to neon green.
I love the coming of autumn, but I’ll miss my bare feet.
I love the arrival of sweatshirts, falling leaves, pumpkin cookies, open windows, mosquitoes on their deathbeds, but I’ll miss mulberries, mountain vacations, ceiling fans, daylight, dripping ice cream cones, street fairs, small towns, bike tours.
It’s a trade-off. The give and get of life that becomes more evident with each turn of the season.
Not that anything was ever simple. Childhood had its terrors — who would sit with you in the lunchroom, invite you to her birthday party, be there when you woke up scared.
The friend’s Air Force pilot father who never came home from Vietnam. The Watergate hearings humming on the small television in the junior high’s library. Knocking ourselves out with errant Clicker Clackers while our fathers sprayed cancer out of a glass bottle attached to the garden hose.
The mysteries of adults and their world.
Here in Nebraska, football threaded through it all. Johnny Rodgers dancing down the field on the basement console. Lyell Bremser on the scratchy garage radio. Bob Devaney holding court and hugging waitresses at the Legion Club after his team tore apart hapless victims at the coliseum downtown.
We’ve added onto that coliseum and the business it does has gotten much bigger and more expensive.
And at the end of every summer, we welcome hope to the FieldTurf — dressed in red and wearing cleats.
We parade through downtown without a permit, pickup trucks honking out fight songs, wearing silly striped overalls with our corn heads, and university-approved apparel.
Gameday still marks the end of summer for me.
And it’s still a little bit sad saying goodbye to the promise of summer, even when the kids you held hands with around the circle at church camp are grandparents now. Even when you’re six years from Social Security, if Congress doesn’t let you down.
Even after this particular summer, with its trade wars and Twitter wars, culture wars and gun wars, slogged along with the apocalyptic backdrop of a burning Amazon and a tanking stock market.
Even if it’s a bit tiring being a grownup.
But the signposts of summer’s end are here.
The promise of a Big Red win Saturday. (If I read that correctly on the sports page ...)
A holiday for my birthday. (How did you know, Labor Day?)
And all the tiny boxes of Milk Duds my 59-year-old heart desires. (Thank you, Walgreens.)