Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln pediatrician looking for — and finding — the helpers

When I talked to Philip Boucher, it had only been 48 hours since his website launched — the engine behind an idea that Boucher and Kathleen Allan had been pondering since early November.
By Friday morning, nearly $5,000 had flowed into the GoFundMe account.
Dozens of meals and bouquets of flowers were on their way to hospitals and clinics and schools and to the doorsteps of health care workers and teachers and first responders.
The people Dr. Phil calls LNKHeroes.
“We know there’s only so much each person and family can do to help at this difficult moment for our community,” the Lincoln doctor wrote on GoFundMe. “We can’t all be on the front lines ... but we can support those that are by donating to make their day a little more special and less hectic.”
Boucher is a pediatrician. He and his wife, Catherine, have five children, with No. 6 set to arrive in June.
They are quite busy.
But the doctor finds time.
The 35-year-old grew up here and his family lived around the corner from the Allan family. He was close in age to Kathleen and Tam’s daughter; they went to Sheridan Elementary School together, played tennis together.
After high school at Pius X, Boucher graduated from UNL — where he met Catherine — and then from UNMC and moved back to Lincoln to join Lincoln Pediatric Group in 2013.
He developed a social media presence on Instagram and YouTube and Facebook, delivering video messages on his Raising Good Parents website.
“I enjoy teaching,” Boucher said. “This was a way to teach a larger number than I could reach in just my exam rooms with one family.”
When the pandemic began, he turned his soothing and supportive personality — Mr. Rogers in a lab coat — to sharing fact-based messages on the virus.
“I did a lot of online stuff about how parents can best handle the pandemic and the science behind it and all of that,” he said. “There was so much misinformation, and I wanted to be a voice of reason.”
Allan started watching.
She sent him a thank-you note.
And one thing led to another. Allan and Boucher are both doers. Allan launched A Time of Remembrance on Oct. 10, encouraging people across the country to take a moment to honor the victims of COVID-19 and help us begin to heal.
She shared Boucher’s messages with people in her orbit.
She sent one to me. Boucher in his car in his office parking lot: I’m coming to you stressed out, and if you know me, I don’t get that stressed out that often, but I’m really worried about how things are transpiring in Nebraska right now. ... Things are in a bad place right now.
She sent his words from his Raising Good Parents Instagram page: Please do what you can this week to help those on the front lines. ... Please do what you can to help those struggling with the mental and logistical gymnastics of quarantines, exposure, isolation. ... Please do what you can to help those worried. ... Do what you can to be gentle in your thoughts and words with those not on the same page in terms of masks, distancing, science.
Please do what you can.
And she told me they were hoping to collaborate to do more.
The pediatrician knew more was needed.
He heard the hurt in the exam rooms at his practice. Parents of patients who owned small and struggling businesses. Parents of patients who wanted to help.
“I was hearing how difficult things were for them in this moment. Everyone was feeling helpless in some way.”
The idea came to him on a pre-dawn run. Too early to call Allan in California.
“I just had this light-bulb moment on my run around the neighborhood. Meals and flowers. Maybe car washes."
Then he set to work on the technical piece.
He calls himself a computer geek. Efficiency, says the father of five, is his middle name.
So he made it simple.
Click a button to donate.
Click another button to nominate a hero.
Click a button if you are a local business who wants to participate.
“I wanted it to be as automated as it could be,” he said. “There’s very little to it.”
He made the scope narrow to start, too.
The first meals are coming from Honest Abe’s, delivered by DoorDash.
“I love their truffle fries,” he explained. “And I know the owners. I called and said, ‘Could we pilot this with you?’”
They were happy to be the test restaurant, said Erik Husted, co-owner of Honest Abe’s.
And to help in a workable endeavor to reach out to front line workers.
“You can’t just walk into a hospital and give people food because they don’t want people in there,” he said. “So this is a really good way to show love and appreciation.”
The first bouquets are being delivered by House of Flowers, where Boucher was a frequent buyer of bouquets for his wife, said owner Tiffany Anderson.
A dozen bouquets went out Thursday with more on the schedule for Friday and next week.
Boucher has received inquiries from companies that want to make donations and from restaurants and other businesses that would like to participate.
And the money keeps coming. $10. $20. $100.
“It says to me that there are a lot of people that want to help and a lot of people who see those people on the front lines and see how hard it must be.”
From the cleaning staff at the hospital to the teacher in a masked classroom.
“Everyone deserves thanks for what they’re doing,” Boucher said.
They’d like to see the idea spread to other cities, Allan said.
She credited Boucher and his vision.
She remembered him as a kind and bright boy in the old neighborhood.
“It’s been such a joy to watch him become this wonderful husband and father and beloved pediatrician,” she said. “And now such a force for good in the community.”
