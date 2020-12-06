Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln pediatrician looking for — and finding — the helpers

She sent his words from his Raising Good Parents Instagram page: Please do what you can this week to help those on the front lines. ... Please do what you can to help those struggling with the mental and logistical gymnastics of quarantines, exposure, isolation. ... Please do what you can to help those worried. ... Do what you can to be gentle in your thoughts and words with those not on the same page in terms of masks, distancing, science.

Please do what you can.

And she told me they were hoping to collaborate to do more.

The pediatrician knew more was needed.

He heard the hurt in the exam rooms at his practice. Parents of patients who owned small and struggling businesses. Parents of patients who wanted to help.

“I was hearing how difficult things were for them in this moment. Everyone was feeling helpless in some way.”

The idea came to him on a pre-dawn run. Too early to call Allan in California.

“I just had this light-bulb moment on my run around the neighborhood. Meals and flowers. Maybe car washes."

Then he set to work on the technical piece.