Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln family's wishing tree provides a place for others to dream

The book told the history of the wish ribbons that were placed on the tree each May 1 from the time it was a sapling.

After they turned the last page of the funny and sweet story of nature and friendship, the Denells couldn’t let the book go.

They decided to name their big oak trees, too.

Jupiter for the tree near the intersection. Mickey (after the mouse) for the tree to the south.

“And we decided to make one a wishing tree,” Kerri says.

She sent an email to friends: “Our family recently read aloud a wonderful story of hope. It sparked so much love in our hearts we wanted to share it with you … Come and tie a wish onto the tree. We hope this will become a neighborhood tradition that will lift spirits, bring connection and inspire goodness.”

And those people came, leaving their wishes behind.

I wish for people to be their own version of brave.

I wish for a cure for COVID-19.

I wish for Christian McCaffrey to win the MVP and the Panthers to win the Super Bowl.

I wish I could make people healthy.