Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln couple's annual search for the song of the lark, May 15, 2002

This column originally ran on May 15, 2002. Look for an update at the end.

One afternoon each spring, Dorris and Jack Botts back out of their driveway and head east, leaving the city behind.

They wait for the perfect day. A day without rain. Without too much wind. A day when the sun hurts your eyes and the sky is so blue it reaches down and wraps around your bones.

A day like Monday.

They are searching for the song of the lark.

All of the other songbirds have come to town, says Dorris, an Iowa farm girl who met her future husband here in 1948 and raised four children with him in the cedar-sided house with green shutters on North 42nd Street.

But not the meadowlark.

The meadowlark is a country bird. A sturdy bird with a yellow breast and a brown-speckled body. Our state bird.

It thrives in the tall grasses, builds its nests deep inside and covers it over, making tiny tents in open prairie.

"They like a full field," says Jack, as he eases the family minivan along. "You won't find them in the ditches."