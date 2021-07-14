Cindy Lange-Kubick: A letter to the far off future (written in the distant past), May 28, 2000

A few days ago I wrote a newspaper column. (It's what I did for a living then.) I penned a wish list for Lincoln.

"Quit whining," someone wrote back.

"Lincoln: Love it or leave it," said another.

You should know this about my hometown: We complained. But we stayed.

People came here for good schools and clean air and nice neighbors. Usually they found all three.

People planted here. Not corn or milo or soybeans. But buttercups and oak trees and roots.

The roots were deep and strong.

In the evenings we walked our dogs and pushed our babes in strollers and sat on front porches.

If we were lucky, the air was cool, the wind blew gently from the north and the sunset looked like heaven might on a Sunday morning in June.

In 2000 Lincoln was a little big city. A small town on the cusp of cosmopolitan. Four public high schools would soon be six. The mayor was married in office. Scaffolding reached for the sky around the state Capitol as workers spent years repairing its limestone face. (Let's hope it held.)