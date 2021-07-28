Cindy Lange-Kubick: A lesson for Miss Impatient, Sept. 8, 2004

This column originally ran on Sept. 8, 2004. Look for an update at the end.
I could see him out of the corner of my eye, fidgeting, tapping his foot, looking around for a shorter line to cut into.
I could feel him eyeing my groceries — ticking them off on two hands. Cheese, hoagies, lettuce, peaches …
He opened his mouth as I started to write my check, and I knew what he was going to say.
And, believe me, I was ready.
Hey, lady, this is the express checkout. Are you sure you can count?
But that’s not what came out.
“Did you know …” the man with dirty blond hair and glasses began.
I swiveled my head, eyebrows raised.
“… that only 11% of people are left-handed?”
My left hand paused in mid-date.
Small talk?
Chit-chat in the Express Line?
“Really?”
“Yeah. I read it in a book,” he continued. “Eleven percent. And did you know only 3% of people are 6-foot 5-inches or taller?”
What was wrong with this guy?
Why wasn’t he pushing me out the door with a dirty look? Why wasn’t he sighing loud enough for the stocker in Aisle 3 to hear as I ripped the check out and handed it to the clerk?
Why wasn’t he dumping his baked beans and applesauce on the counter before I could grab my purse?
Isn’t that the way it usually works?
Isn’t that what we do in lines? Think evil thoughts about the person in front of us?
Or the bozo behind the counter?
As if getting mad will make things move along any faster.
At the video store I once made such a production — eye rolling, Lamaze breathing, temple massaging — that a woman offered me her spot.
“I’m not in a big hurry,” she whispered. “Here, you go first.”
I confess. That’s me most of the time: Miss Impatient.
I can’t take them: Lines. Dial-up. Traffic.
Naturally, I’m never the problem.
I’m like the subject of that George Carlin joke: “Have you ever noticed? Anybody going slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”
It’s the other people, every time.
So what if I had 13 items in the 12-item line? You wanna make something of it?
So, yeah, I had an answer for that guy.
Thank you very much, I was going to tell him, I can add. The peaches only count as one, so mind your own business.
Instead, I finished writing out my check.
“Eleven percent? That’s interesting,” I told him. “Are you left-handed, too?”
No, he said. He’d just finished a book filled with useless facts, and he’d remembered that one.
We visited while I waited for my change.
“Does the book tell what percentage of people are over 6-foot-5 and left-handed?” I asked him.
No, he said, it didn’t.
“Probably not very many.”
I smiled.
He smiled.
The clerk smiled.
I toted my sacks to the car, forgetting to be indignant, because no one had offered to carry them out for me.
On the way home, traffic seemed awfully light.
Scarcely an idiot, or a maniac, to be found.
Postscript: I’m still impatient, but I no longer write checks in the grocery store. (You're welcome.) Dial-up died. No one ever totes your groceries to the car. And there are no more video stores — are there?
