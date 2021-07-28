Cindy Lange-Kubick: A lesson for Miss Impatient, Sept. 8, 2004

Why wasn’t he pushing me out the door with a dirty look? Why wasn’t he sighing loud enough for the stocker in Aisle 3 to hear as I ripped the check out and handed it to the clerk?

Why wasn’t he dumping his baked beans and applesauce on the counter before I could grab my purse?

Isn’t that the way it usually works?

Isn’t that what we do in lines? Think evil thoughts about the person in front of us?

Or the bozo behind the counter?

As if getting mad will make things move along any faster.

At the video store I once made such a production — eye rolling, Lamaze breathing, temple massaging — that a woman offered me her spot.

“I’m not in a big hurry,” she whispered. “Here, you go first.”

I confess. That’s me most of the time: Miss Impatient.

I can’t take them: Lines. Dial-up. Traffic.

Naturally, I’m never the problem.