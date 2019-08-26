It’s Rhonda Revelle’s real job -- head coach for the Huskers for the last 27 seasons. The winningest coach in Husker history.
I didn’t follow the team before hopping aboard a bike at the Downtown YMCA in 2007.
I do now.
And like most of you -- and everyone on a spin bike at 5:30 a.m. -- I know Revelle spent the summer on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of player mistreatment.
Sunday, Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos said she was going back to work.
And it’s about time.
I can’t speak to the allegations, but I can speak to the character of my spinning instructor and friend.
Unimpeachable.
And loaded with class.
Here’s what she had to say when the news broke Sunday: “I love this state. I love this University. I love this team.”
She expressed her gratitude in that prepared statement, both to the university’s leadership and for her job.
Then she said, in so many words: Let’s go get better. Together.
And I imagine she is at this moment -- and in the moments leading up to her return -- conjuring up ways to do just that.
If ever there were a human being who lived her mission in life -- to serve others -- out loud, it’s the coach who makes the drive downtown long before dawn twice a week to set up bikes and fans and fill a pitcher with ice water so she can top off 22 water bottles halfway through her hour-long class.
It’s the woman who learns your name the first day you trudge up the stairs into the spin room. Who thanks YOU for coming to class. Who gives the class a name: O’ Dark 30. Who has T-shirts made on her birthday for YOU.
The woman who matches our Spin for Strong Kids campaign contribution every year and imparts a message each and every Tuesday and Thursday -- in season and out -- about love or hope or attitude or faith or confidence or selflessness or courage.
The woman who treats the Y clean-up crew the same way she treats a sweating law professor or city councilwoman. With respect.
The woman who ends each class with two minutes of meditation, a killer five-minute ab routine and a benediction: “Go shine your light today.”
Revelle has been shining her light for a long, long time. It might have flickered during this long summer of uncertainty and after three rough seasons, but it never went out.
And then I watched it grow brighter.
Is she perfect? No. Is she tough? You bet. She’s a coach.
I know the stories of some of the young women who played for Revelle and her assistants, Diane Miller and Lori Sippel. I know because over the years, I heard them on the news -- or read them in my paper -- sharing the transformative power of those coaches as they navigated sport and life.
Because they came to play softball, but they left better humans, too.
The list of those former players who reached out to support her after the investigation became public is long. Astoundingly long, if you don’t know the coach.
Of course there was a #StandWithRhonda hashtag on Twitter and shoutouts from coaches far and wide and blog posts from those who cover the sport.
“A coach who lives what she preaches,” Patrick Radigan wrote on the website Corn Fed Sports. “And wears her heart on her sleeve so others can live unafraid.”
Of course the softball world stood up for the Hall of Famer, leader and mentor.
Of course they are celebrating now.
Perhaps with a caveat.
“The current climate of scrutiny in college athletics, particularly for coaches of women’s sports is escalating at an alarming rate,” Carol Bruggeman, executive director of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, wrote Sunday.
The investigation of Revelle is a case in point.
“If the softball community had a Mount Rushmore, Rhonda would be on it,” Bruggeman wrote. “Not just because of her success, but even more so because of her character and integrity.”
I’ve never been a coach, never witnessed a softball practice.
I don’t know what will happen in the locker room. I know multiple players reported verbal abuse during postseason reviews and their voices were heard and investigations launched.
What I do know about Coach Revelle comes from sitting on a stationary bike and from cheering in the stands at Bowlin Stadium.
From forging a friendship with a woman who both quotes her Grandma Butler — It is when we give that we truly receive — and plays pitch like a national championship is on the line.
A woman who headlines university functions and booster club events with messages of unity.
She is the real deal.
All N, as the coach might tweet to her thousands of followers.
Moos answered questions about Revelle’s status last month, saying coaching has changed over the years and coaches who don’t evolve “are going to have a problem.”
I’ve had time to think about what we have tolerated in some of our male coaches in sports that keep the lights turned on in the Collegiate Football Mega Millions Universe.
I’ve had time to think about the qualities our softball coach has exhibited season after season and season.
About character and how it is revealed over time.
How it was revealed again Sunday. I love this state. I love this University. I love this team...
And I think I speak for a bunch of early risers when I say, we love our spinning instructor, who through it all suited up and showed up faithfully at O’ Dark 30, serving with grace.
