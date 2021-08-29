Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Husker softball coach still standing, intent on working together, Aug. 26, 2019

And I imagine she is at this moment — and in the moments leading up to her return — conjuring up ways to do just that.

If ever there were a human being who lived her mission in life — to serve others — out loud, it’s the coach who makes the drive downtown long before dawn twice a week to set up bikes and fans and fill a pitcher with ice water so she can top off 22 water bottles halfway through her hour-long class.

It’s the woman who learns your name the first day you trudge up the stairs into the spin room. Who thanks you for coming to class. Who gives the class a name: O’ Dark 30. Who has T-shirts made on her birthday for you.

The woman who matches our Spin for Strong Kids campaign contribution every year and imparts a message each and every Tuesday and Thursday — in season and out — about love or hope or attitude or faith or confidence or selflessness or courage.

The woman who treats the Y clean-up crew the same way she treats a sweating law professor or city councilwoman. With respect.

The woman who ends each class with two minutes of meditation, a killer five-minute ab routine and a benediction: “Go shine your light today.”