Cindy Lange-Kubick: A huge milestone for the National Geographic Photo Ark and Lincoln photographer Joel Sartore

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The National Geographic Society photographer was at home, nursing a sore ankle Thursday morning.

Joel Sartore is home most of the time these strange and scary days, isolating like the rest of us, but he sometimes gets in his pickup and drives north to the pasture land he owns near Valparaiso. That’s where he was earlier this week, chopping down cedar trees — a native species that grows like a weed — when one fell the wrong way and he slipped down an embankment to avoid it.

He likes being there, in the quiet of nature, spotting badgers and songbirds and ducks.

“I’ll work and I’ll sit in my truck and listen to the meadowlark sing and eat a sandwich,” he said. “The birds don’t know we’re in a pandemic; they don’t care.”

But he was game for a phone interview — one of many — on the eve of a big announcement. His baby, the National Geographic Photo Ark, was unveiling a photo.

Another species in Sartore’s effort to document the inhabitants of the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. One of the smallest wildcats on the planet — the güiña — would mark a big number in the project: 10,000.

A huge milestone, Sartore said.