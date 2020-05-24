Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Boy Scout's honor -- saving the sore ears of front-line workers

He can roll out 144 a day, especially if his mom stays up late to print the last batch. (Mom, he tells her, you don’t have to do that. “She said she likes it.”)

Spencer has made custom EarSavers for firefighters with their call sign on them. He’s delivering 90 to the Lincoln Police Department next week. His ear savers have gone to eye doctors and surgical centers, hospitals and nursing homes and dental clinics.

Two hundred plastic bands have made their way to Houston.

Spencer’s godmother, Patti Starr, lives there.

When she heard about the EarSavers, she thought about her sister, a nurse at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“I ordered 25 to start with, and she handed them out to the staff and nurses,” Starr said. “By the next day, they were texting me to say, ‘Can we get more? These are the best things we’ve ever had.’”

Starr ordered more, not just for MD Anderson, but for a nonprofit that used them during food distributions and for a charter school to hand out to graduating seniors when they come one by one to be filmed for their virtual graduation next week.

Spencer customized the EarSavers with school colors and the year 2020.