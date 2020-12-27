Cindy Lange-Kubick: A 13-year-old Lincoln boy and his newspaper, The Schulte Daily

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first issue of the Schulte Daily landed on doorsteps in mid-March.

Its editor, publisher and chief reporter, Joshua Schulte, now 13, also served as paperboy.

He was a sixth grader at Lux Middle School then and, like all of his classmates, he was learning at home.

His first issue reflected that news: “LPS Schools closed Indefinitely due to the Coronavirus.”

He noted the outbreak: “Coronavirus keeps Kids in their Houses.” And the number of deaths in the United States: 100.

On Page 2, he urged readers to wash their hands, cough into their elbows, refrain from touching their faces, keep their distance and stay home when sick.

On Day 1 of the newspaper, that seemed like all the news that was fit to print.

But Joshua was just getting started. The enterprising boy had more to share with his seven subscribers.

“I’ve always liked writing newspapers,” Joshua said last week. “Sometimes I would make a newsletter that I give to my family, but this one got bigger.”

Why? He had more time, for one thing. And there was a lot going on in the news.