Cindy Lange-Kubick: 25 years later, Lincoln man again shares story of cross-country trek

He knows it is one most people can’t commit to.

In the years after the walk, McFadden became a widower.

He met a woman from Lincoln, and he and Elizabeth Wolf married. He moved here to join her in 2008.

He planned to post one message on the 25th anniversary of the walk.

And then he kept going — and going — inspired by Wolf, his partner and muse.

McFadden will continue to share his daily messages until Feb. 2, the 25th anniversary of the day the group arrived on the shores of the Pacific Ocean at Point Conception, California.

A pack of human beings seeking ancient truths.

How to live together seeking justice and harmony. (Day 57; “Walking is good. Prayer is good. But I want you to know that that’s not enough. People also need to do something real here on Earth, and they need to do it now.” — Hollis Little Creek.)

The importance of a good cook. (Day 87: “Pat Three Rivers Nicholson joined the walk with son Michael and daughter Barbie. She immediately took command of the kitchen.”)

Of flexibility. (Day 119: “If you ever want to hear Creator laugh, tell Him your plans.” -- Jim Duncan.”)