Christmas tree drop-off service ends Jan. 18

The city will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites through Jan. 18 at these locations:

* Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.

* Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field.

* Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street.

* Tierra Park, 29th Street and Tierra Drive.

* Seng Park at University Place, 50th and Garland streets.

* Woods Park, 31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot.

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 34th year for the city's tree drop-off service, the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a city drop-off site. Pick up dates are Jan. 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10. Visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458 to schedule a pickup. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.