Christmas tree drop-off service ends Jan. 18
Christmas tree drop-off service ends Jan. 18

Christmas tree dropoff, 12.28

John Scofield adds his Christmas tree to an already large pile at Holmes Lake in 2018. The city will take trees through Jan. 18 at the following parks: Ballard, Holmes Lake, Oak Lake, Tierra, Seng and Woods.

 Journal Star file photo

The city will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites through Jan. 18 at these locations:

* Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.

* Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field.

* Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street.

* Tierra Park, 29th Street and Tierra Drive.

* Seng Park at University Place, 50th and Garland streets.

* Woods Park, 31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot.

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 34th year for the city's tree drop-off service, the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a city drop-off site. Pick up dates are Jan. 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10. Visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458 to schedule a pickup. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree collection.

