Christensen joins Raybould in bid for legislative seat

Former Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen has filed as a candidate for the District 28 seat in the Legislature.
Christensen, a Republican who served two terms on the council before losing a re-election bid last year, will oppose City Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who was the Democratic nominee for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018.
The legislative seat is currently held by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives now held by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen
COURTESY PHOTO
Pansing Brooks will be term-limited out of her legislative post at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Janet Chung, a Lincoln marketing and management professional, filed as a candidate for the District 2 seat in the Legislature now occupied by Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood.
The daughter of immigrants, Chung is a graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Chung is former chairwoman of the Lancaster County Democratic Party.
Janet Chung, a marketing and management professional, has announced her candidacy to represent District 2 in the Nebraska Legislature (Cass County and eastern Lancaster County).
COURTESY PHOTO
Clements is a Republican who was originally appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts and then elected to a four-year term in 2018.
District 2 was redistricted by the Legislature last year to include new portions of Lincoln and Lancaster County.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
