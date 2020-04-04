You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Children's Museum drive-thru parade draws hundreds to downtown Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Children's Museum drive-thru parade draws hundreds to downtown Lincoln

Downtown Lincoln was packed bumper-to-bumper late Saturday morning, despite most restaurants and shops remaining closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The line of cars stretched along P Street from 10th Street to Centennial Mall, most driving slow so passengers could get a long look at the cast of characters lining the sidewalk.

The Lincoln Children's Museum, which has been closed to the public since March 14, was supposed to host its annual Superhero Day on Saturday, but instead opted for a drive-thru parade.

So out in front of the museum were several mascots: Princess Belle, Runza Rex, Olaf and Princess Merida.

The museum's event coordinator, Katie Cordova, said she was surprised by the turnout.

"We wanted to give families a way to get out of the house," she said. "But this is more people than I thought would come."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News