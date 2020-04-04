Children's Museum drive-thru parade draws hundreds to downtown Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Downtown Lincoln was packed bumper-to-bumper late Saturday morning, despite most restaurants and shops remaining closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The line of cars stretched along P Street from 10th Street to Centennial Mall, most driving slow so passengers could get a long look at the cast of characters lining the sidewalk.

The Lincoln Children's Museum, which has been closed to the public since March 14, was supposed to host its annual Superhero Day on Saturday, but instead opted for a drive-thru parade.

So out in front of the museum were several mascots: Princess Belle, Runza Rex, Olaf and Princess Merida.

The museum's event coordinator, Katie Cordova, said she was surprised by the turnout.

"We wanted to give families a way to get out of the house," she said. "But this is more people than I thought would come."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.