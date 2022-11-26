 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHI Health opens new clinic in south Lincoln

CHI Health will open its new family health center on Thursday, the company announced in a news release.

The new center, located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, will feature a variety of outpatient services as a convenient hub for patients. Services provided include orthopedics, physical therapy and a pharmacy. A full-time behavioral health psychiatrist is planned as a later addition as well.

The new location will also have a drive-up window which will be used for refilling prescriptions, providing flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We are eager for our patients to experience this new, state-of-the-art family health center," said Julie Gernetzke, vice president of operations and development for CHI Health. "Offering all of these services in one location is a modern health care model and we are excited to bring this to the Lincoln community.” 

CHI Health Clinic Southwest and CHI Health Clinic Family Health Physicians are both moving to the new location.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

