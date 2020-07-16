CHI Health Nebraska Heart plans to give masks away free Saturday

A free mask giveaway will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the CHI Health Nebraska Heart campus at 7500 S. 91st St.
This is the second giveaway that Catholic Health Initiative has hosted, giving away over 1,600 masks in June. CHI has 3,000 washable, re-usable masks made of medical fabric to distribute at this event, and plans to distribute 15,000 more at other locations across the state on Saturday.
Masks will be distributed in a drive-thru at the main entrance loop of the facility and will be distributed until 11 or until supplies run out.
Southeast Nebraska communities close public buildings because of COVID-19; 29 new cases in Lancaster County
As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, 'all options are on the table' for new health measures, mayor says
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.