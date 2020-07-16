You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CHI Health Nebraska Heart plans to give masks away free Saturday
View Comments
editor's pick

CHI Health Nebraska Heart plans to give masks away free Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on his face mask after briefly removing it during remarks at a press converence in Omaha on Monday.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

A free mask giveaway will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the CHI Health Nebraska Heart campus at 7500 S. 91st St.

This is the second giveaway that Catholic Health Initiative has hosted, giving away over 1,600 masks in June. CHI has 3,000 washable, re-usable masks made of medical fabric to distribute at this event, and plans to distribute 15,000 more at other locations across the state on Saturday.

Masks will be distributed in a drive-thru at the main entrance loop of the facility and will be distributed until 11 or until supplies run out.

Nebraska AG files lawsuit against Omaha stem cell clinic
Initial unemployment claims near 3-month high in Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska communities close public buildings because of COVID-19; 29 new cases in Lancaster County
As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, 'all options are on the table' for new health measures, mayor says
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News