CHI Health launches movement to honor health care workers across Nebraska

Nebraska residents are encouraged to hang white lights or ribbons to honor health care workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, CHI Health announced "Operation White Lights." Through the end of the year, 14 CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, including CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, will display white bows on their campuses.

Similar displays are encouraged outside homes and businesses.

“Seeing a flurry of white will remind health care workers everywhere that we care. This visible outpouring of support is sure to strengthen their resolve and carry them through," said CHI CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson.

Since white symbolizes unity and hope, the bows and lights will send a message of appreciation to all health care workers for their work during this crucial time, organizers said.

"With an increased number of patients, this Christmas season is going to be busy for health care workers. Operation White Lights is a way to lift up our healers and bring us all closer together during a time when we are practicing social distancing," Robertson said.

