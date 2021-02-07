'Chemicals don't just disappear' — Persistence by researchers, residents uncovers pesticide contamination at Mead plant

Darsey Zwiener and Alberto Silva said they chose to settle in Mead with their children for that very reason, but that the “horrible odor” that had started emanating from AltEn in 2015 after the plant emerged from bankruptcy with new owners had them considering leaving.

“As professionals we recognize the importance of a business making a profit; but as community members we also value the quality of life that this small town provides,” they wrote in a letter to the village board. “The fact that this business interferes with our quality of life needs to be known and expressed.”

Likewise, Katie Ballue-Dommel said the smell kept her small children indoors when they otherwise would be playing in the nice weather.

“It was so stinky and so disgusting that when it was bad, which was pretty often, and it was a nice day, you couldn’t have your windows open or go outside,” said Ballue-Dommel, who lived in Mead between 2015 and 2018 before moving out of state.

While some in her family battled allergies before the plant went into operation, the whole family developed a series of respiratory issues, including bronchitis, sinus infections and asthma. “We all struggled,” she said.