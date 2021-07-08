Chef's Table: Rachel McGill brings an artistic eye to the kitchen at Dish

If given a choice between creating a plate of food that is pleasing to the eye -- a visual work of art -- and one that tastes amazing, Rachel McGill says she'd be faced with an impossible decision.

It's a trick question, she says.

"They're equally important," said McGill, the chef and co-owner of Dish, 1100 O St. "You eat with your eyes first. When you see something that is visually beautiful, you're preparing yourself (to eat).

"When the taste matches that, that's really when you're creating great food."

Few would dispute McGill is doing just that. There are any number of words that can be used to describe her genre of cuisine: Modern. Progressive. Upscale. Healthy. Those are words that could just as easily describe the chef.

"It's been a fun learning journey over the last couple of years," said McGill, whose right arm is tattooed with the leafy fresh herbs she cooks with each day. "That's when I would say I really came into my own with my food and really kind of honed my craft."

She makes food that has been called too pretty to eat. Proof of that comes when Dish patrons reach for their camera phones before even considering a fork.