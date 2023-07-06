The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has announced the arrival of two new furry friends.
Two female cheetah cubs were born at Wildlife Safari in Oregon on May 8 and arrived in Lincoln on June 19 at 6 weeks old.
After their birth, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Cheetah Species Survival Plan chose the Lincoln zoo as the perfect fit to become ambassadors for their species. As ambassadors, the cubs will help educate the public about wildlife conservation.
“We are excited to welcome these cubs to Lincoln Children’s Zoo and to our ambassador team,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO. “Ambassador animals are very important; they’re a great way to get people excited and engaged about vulnerable species such as cheetahs, conservation and wildlife in general.”
The two cubs are currently behind the scenes adjusting to their new surroundings, but the public will be able to see them starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Cheetah Chase Theater. Following the cubs’ initial appearance, guests will be able to see them daily at the theater as they become acclimated and trained for the cheetah run.
“Training the cheetah cubs to participate in the cheetah run is very enriching for them as it would be natural for their mom in the wild to be teaching them how to chase and catch prey,” said Lissa McCaffree, the zoo’s general curator.
The cheetah run is one of the many animal spectacles at the zoo where the cheetahs run a lap reaching speeds of 35 to 40 mph.
The cubs currently don’t have names, and the zookeepers identify them by their size and difference in color. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo Facebook page will provide updates on the cubs and allow a future opportunity for name suggestions.
Cheetahs are a vulnerable species and face a high risk of extinction. There are fewer than 7,100 of them in the wild, and their numbers continue to decline.
The World Wildlife Fund has released an updated list of animals now considered to be endangered. The list includes the following animals; rhinos, tigers, whales, polar bears, mountain gorillas, cheetahs, red tuna, sea turtles, and African elephants. They are all listed as endangered species due to human invasion of their habitat and poaching.
Photos: Cheetahs prepare for first show at Lincoln Children's Zoo
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, rounds a corner in the 200-foot run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, prowls the cheetah enclosure on Monday at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, is rewarded with meat for responding to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run on Monday at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run on at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
10-year-old Bella chases her dog toy Monday in the Lincoln Children's Zoo cheetah run. The zoo will start giving cheetah shows at 10:30 a.m. daily.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run on at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, is responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Amphitheatre seating flanks the cheetah run near the Ellie the Elephant play structure at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Shaded seating for 200 people flanks the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
Lincoln, NE - 6/14/2021 - With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
Ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on June 14 at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Cheetahs prepare for first show at Lincoln Children's Zoo
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, rounds a corner in the 200-foot run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, prowls the cheetah enclosure on Monday at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, is rewarded with meat for responding to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run on Monday at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run on at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
10-year-old Bella chases her dog toy Monday in the Lincoln Children's Zoo cheetah run. The zoo will start giving cheetah shows at 10:30 a.m. daily.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run on at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, is responds to commands from ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel in the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Amphitheatre seating flanks the cheetah run near the Ellie the Elephant play structure at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Cheetah run
Shaded seating for 200 people flanks the cheetah run at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
Lincoln, NE - 6/14/2021 - With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
With giraffes watching in the background, ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on Monday at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wild Safari Theater
Ambassador animal supervisor Emma Hazel practices a show with Waldo, a 6-year-old African Grey parrot, in the Wild Safari Theater on June 14 at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or
ajohnson2@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ajohnson6170
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.