For nearly a decade, the Lincoln Bike Kitchen had been in the business of not being a business.
It didn’t sell its bikes. It gave them away.
Free bikes for kids, with more than 450 given away last year. And free bikes to anyone older willing to put in volunteer sweat equity hours, with an average of 50 rolling out the doors annually.
But there was a problem. Their model wasn’t helping those who couldn’t volunteer during the Bike Kitchen’s limited Sunday and Monday hours, or those who needed a bike immediately because they’d lost their car, or their license.
“I think it would have worked if we were open seven days a week,” said Christine Cerny, the nonprofit’s president. “But for every person who did sweat equity, I had two people who wanted to buy a bike.”
So the Bike Kitchen has made some changes. It reduced the required volunteer hours from 10 to eight, making it possible for recipients to ride home on a refurbished bike after two days.
And this year, without any advertising, it started selling bikes upon request, priced at $50 and up. This helped it serve those who couldn’t wait — who maybe got a DUI and needed a way to get to work right away.
These are quality used bikes, overhauled by the group’s volunteer mechanics.
“There was a need to have this extra option to people based on their life,” Cerny said. “And they’re getting Treks, Diamondbacks and Giants at $50, which we felt was a good price.”
So far this year, it’s made about $4,000 selling bikes.
Which led to its latest plan: The Bike Kitchen’s first scheduled sale. Saturday, it will sell nearly 70 bikes, priced from $50 to $350, and an assortment of parts and accessories that were donated over the years.
Most will be name-brand adult commuter bikes — used but better quality than those from big box stores — though the inventory also includes vintage Schwinns and BMX bikes.
It’s also offering 18 new-in-the-box single-speeds by Atir Cycles, donated by the Lincoln company when it went out of business a couple of years ago. For $100, customers can mix and match wheel and frame colors (and, for a small fee, Bike Kitchen mechanics will assemble them).
All the proceeds will go back into the nonprofit’s mission of providing free transportation to those who need it most.
Cerny doesn’t know what to expect. “We’re not sure how the public is going to respond. This is our first.”
But if the first sale is a success, it won’t be the last, she said.
“This is a test run. I tell the mechanics: This is their moment to shine. They’re going to be able to say, ‘There’s a great bike and we worked on it, and it’s going to be good for you.’”
Bike Kitchen Bike Sale
* 8-11 a.m. Saturday
* 1635 S. First St. (just south of First and A)
* 70 or so bikes for sale, between $50 and $350 (prices firm)
* Cash or card only
* Parts and accessories also for sale