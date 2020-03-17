Chaplain draws on life experiences to comfort Lincoln families

At Bickford, chaplains were brought on to support not only employees but residents and their families as well. Along the way, Stricker has prayed with families and even been called on to officiate funerals, something she said the Lord and the late Royce Rexilius, a Lincoln pastor and missionary, equipped her to do.

For the past 12 years, Stricker has also provided chaplain care to a small Lincoln computer software company. The main difference is the age, she said.

Stricker lends a grandmotherly ear in the techie atmosphere.

“It’s pretty loose,” she said. “I respect where people are at until God tells them otherwise.”

Stricker never knows what she will walk into when she arrives at Bickford, but she is always ready with a smile and congenial attitude. Recently, she encountered a daughter in the lobby who was struggling with the decision to place her mother there. Stricker got down to her level and listened while she described her predicament.

“That’s really my joy, the pastoral care part," she said. “I like being available to families.”