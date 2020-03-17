Chaplain draws on life experiences to comfort Lincoln families

Gaye Stricker was 57 when a friend asked her a question that led her down a new career path.
The question: “Would you consider becoming a chaplain?”
At the time, Stricker’s husband, Jerry, was preparing to buy six acres complete with a large fixer-upper farmhouse where they could retire. Stricker, on the other hand, was seeking a new career after raising the couple’s two children and volunteering in several capacities over the years.
“I was thinking, this is not where I want to be,” she said. “I had all of these life experiences.”
Those experiences included several years studying the Bible and leading women in the interdenominational Lincoln Bible Study fellowship class, more than a decade of volunteer work at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, and five years volunteering at Tabitha Hospice providing light care for patients and their families.
Stricker’s 14-year stint conducting patient satisfaction interviews at St. Elizabeth fine-tuned her listening skills and helped her to see the patient’s perspective, she said. She also joined the pastoral care volunteer ranks, visiting patients and verifying their church preference — a role she continues to have today.
After that Walmart encounter with her friend nearly 20 years ago, Stricker contacted Marketplace Chaplains, a nonprofit organization that strives to support employees and their families emotionally. After receiving special training, Stricker began her chaplaincy in 2002 at Bickford Senior Living.
At Bickford, chaplains were brought on to support not only employees but residents and their families as well. Along the way, Stricker has prayed with families and even been called on to officiate funerals, something she said the Lord and the late Royce Rexilius, a Lincoln pastor and missionary, equipped her to do.
For the past 12 years, Stricker has also provided chaplain care to a small Lincoln computer software company. The main difference is the age, she said.
Stricker lends a grandmotherly ear in the techie atmosphere.
“It’s pretty loose,” she said. “I respect where people are at until God tells them otherwise.”
Stricker never knows what she will walk into when she arrives at Bickford, but she is always ready with a smile and congenial attitude. Recently, she encountered a daughter in the lobby who was struggling with the decision to place her mother there. Stricker got down to her level and listened while she described her predicament.
“That’s really my joy, the pastoral care part," she said. “I like being available to families.”
Carrying a list of residents, Stricker makes sure each is visited within a 30-day period. She also makes contact with families when a new resident arrives, putting in about 15 hours a month as a chaplain.
Stricker believes it’s her job to reflect what others are feeling and saying.
“I think part of my giftedness is to make people feel comfortable to talk,” she said.
Bickford Director Susie McGowen said Stricker's presence makes it easier for residents and staff to relax and open up.
“When chaplain Gaye comes in, she’s a neutral person,” McGowen said. “We established a relationship right off the bat because she took an interest in me as a mother, and as a (Bickford) family member."
McGowen said she was not accustomed to having a chaplain at previous senior living communities where she worked.
“Now that I’ve had chaplains on staff, I couldn’t imagine it without it,” she said. “They’re definitely an integral part of the family.”
Since arriving at Bickford less than a year ago, McGowen has watched Stricker coach employees, residents and their loved ones through hard times and loss. Stricker is one of two chaplains currently assigned to Bickford by Marketplace Chaplains.
The pair is on call 24/7 and divides up specific duties, such as conducting weekly church services, visiting residents, making hospital visits as needed, communicating with families and serving as a sounding board for staff members.
“The response is excellent, just immediate,” McGowen said.
Occasionally, Stricker’s duties take her to visit a resident who has been hospitalized. Once she arrived in time to step in and sing “You are My Sunshine” in a dementia patient’s ear to calm him for the nursing staff.
“I’ve done so many things in order to bring comfort and hope to people; I do what I need to do,” Stricker said. “I feel like God’s giving me the words. I couldn’t script it if I tried.”
McGowen has seen up close the unique way in which Stricker approaches each patient.
“Gaye has a unique ability to quickly establish relationships, and she personalizes those,” McGowen said. “She puts her heart and soul into it. She’s definitely very passionate about her pastoral care for all of us.”
A few years back, Stricker and her husband moved back into town from that acreage with the farmhouse. She never let go of her belief that despite getting older, she should continue to explore ways to meet the needs of others to be loved and accepted. Stricker said that’s where she finds the most joy.
“I feel rewarded in a greater way than I’ve given out,” she said.