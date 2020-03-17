Changing Spaces assists Lincoln seniors on rightsizing journey

“They were calming and professional," she said. "They did not hesitate to ask and confirm. Their confidence and ease of approaching — it is a way of putting you at ease.”

Changing Spaces prides itself on taking care of every last detail, a commitment that didn’t go unnoticed by Weeks during the move.

“They put the sheets on your bed and make your bed the first night," she said. "And you sleep in your own bed on the first night.”

Weeks and her husband both agreed that the move was the right decision.

"We were not forced into it," she said. "We were able to make the selection.”

Still, the process of downsizing can be an emotional one, which Bryant and her staff approach with a gentle consideration.

“Everyone that we work with is going through a time of transition.” Bryant says. “That is the heart of what we do. Everyone in the world can relate to that, we all go through change.”

To help clients ease into that transition, Bryant has thrown out the term “downsizing” and replaced it with “rightsizing.”

Rightsizing, according to Bryant, is finding the place between too much and too little.