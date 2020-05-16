Change of venue — Downsized Lincoln wedding party celebrates in grand new ballroom

They didn’t cancel their wedding.

The couple — she’s from Waverly, he’s from Imperial, and they met in 2015 on a ski trip to Colorado when they were university students — thought about postponing their vows.

But they’d already been engaged more than a year, Jessica said. No more waiting.

“We were just excited to get married, and it was also something happy to look forward to in the middle of this crazy time.”

First, they downsized their wedding to comply with the 10-person gathering rule. That was easy, because the numbers of their immediate family members were fairly equal. It was hard, too, because they wanted everyone with them.

They searched for a reception venue. Most traditional spots were either closed or too costly for such a small party, Jared said. They thought about renting an Airbnb, just so they wouldn’t have to gather in one of their familiar backyards.

Then Jessica got a text from her father, Dave Reiser.

The decorative painter has spent hundreds of hours on the third floor of the building at 11th and P streets, doing the fine and fancy finish work that will help restore the grand, 107-year-old Lincoln Commercial Club Ballroom.