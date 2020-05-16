Change of venue — Downsized Lincoln wedding party celebrates in grand new ballroom

They spent a year planning all of the details of their wedding, and it was going to be a big one.
Five bridesmaids alongside Jessica Reiser, five groomsmen next to Jared Knobbe, and an extended party of three ushers, two personal attendants, two ring bearers and a flower girl.
They invited more than 250 friends and family to fill the pews at St. John’s church, and to join them for the reception at the Scottish Rite Ballroom.
They booked a DJ, chose their first dance as a married couple — “Falling Like the Stars” — and hired Venue to serve Manhattan-sliced steak and chicken tortellini.
“It’s a lot of work to plan a wedding,” Jessica said. “It’s even more work rescheduling one.”
They’d held out hope as February turned to March, and the world around them started closing. They did their final walk-through at the reception hall, and they could picture their April 25 wedding.
“We thought everything was going to be fine,” Jared said. “But we got to the third week of March, when they really shut everything down, and that’s when the panic level skyrocketed.”
They canceled their bachelor and bachelorette parties. They canceled their honeymoon to hard-hit Italy and Greece. Finally, they canceled their reception.
They didn’t cancel their wedding.
The couple — she’s from Waverly, he’s from Imperial, and they met in 2015 on a ski trip to Colorado when they were university students — thought about postponing their vows.
But they’d already been engaged more than a year, Jessica said. No more waiting.
“We were just excited to get married, and it was also something happy to look forward to in the middle of this crazy time.”
First, they downsized their wedding to comply with the 10-person gathering rule. That was easy, because the numbers of their immediate family members were fairly equal. It was hard, too, because they wanted everyone with them.
They searched for a reception venue. Most traditional spots were either closed or too costly for such a small party, Jared said. They thought about renting an Airbnb, just so they wouldn’t have to gather in one of their familiar backyards.
Then Jessica got a text from her father, Dave Reiser.
The decorative painter has spent hundreds of hours on the third floor of the building at 11th and P streets, doing the fine and fancy finish work that will help restore the grand, 107-year-old Lincoln Commercial Club Ballroom.
Co-owners Don Campbell and Dana Walsh have spent nearly two years and millions of dollars resurrecting the 5,000-square-foot space, which over the years had been modernized, partially walled off and turned into a former Gallup call center.
They’ve rebuilt the ornate guardrails on the fourth-floor balconies. Created a large kitchen and a set of suites. Coaxed the past back to the present, giving it more grandeur than it had before.
They envision a place that could host events that could comfortably seat 150 people, and legally hold more than twice that number.
Another subcontractor in the ballroom heard about Dave Reiser’s daughter’s search for a venue. So he asked Walsh: Why not host it here?
And why not? The ballroom wasn’t done yet, but it was close — even if it was surrounded by scaffolding, coated in dust and scattered with paint cans.
“The place was really kind of in shambles,” Dave Reiser said. “But we collectively started burning the midnight oil and getting as much polish on things as we could.”
Jessica toured the ballroom the day before her wedding. Still a mess. “But when we got there Saturday, it was beautiful. All the guys pulled together and cleaned the place up.”
The ceremony had been intimate, the 10 of them alone inside the big church. It wasn’t so noticeable when they were exchanging vows, Jared said, because they were focused on each other.
“But it was slightly odd when you turned around, and you’d think on your wedding day there would be all these people.”
They found a small crowd waiting in their cars outside, the couple dancing during the impromptu parking lot reception before heading downtown, where they had a 3,000-square-foot space to themselves.
Enough room at the table to sit safely apart — for chicken bruschetta from Venue — and enough floor space to set up a cornhole game. Instead of a DJ, they piped their music through a Bluetooth speaker and cellphone.
They posed for photos in masks sewn especially for that day — sparkly white for her, black for him, and mauve, to match the bridesmaid’s dress, for the rest of the party.
They plan to host their full reception at the Scottish Rite Ballroom when it’s safe. But they were happy to christen Lincoln’s oldest and newest ballroom. The first guests to celebrate beneath its 26-foot ceiling, the first to pose in front of the towering windows.
The groom called it perfect.
“It’s a beautiful place,” Jared said. “More than what I could imagine.”
Photos: The scene in Lincoln during the pandemic
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Restaurants Reopen
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Wishtree
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Noyes Art Gallery
School sign
Tower Square sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.