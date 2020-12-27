Change, charity, grief and a hope-filled needle – A Lincoln nurse’s journey through 2020

The 55-year-old was doing well until recently, James Oxford said, and taking all the right steps to avoid the virus.

“He was being so careful. He knew he was at higher risk.”

He stayed home, limited guests, disappeared to his room when his children’s friends came over.

But recently, his body started rejecting its new heart. Joe Oxford ended up back in the hospital and — before he could return home — in a rehabilitation center.

* * *

James Oxford tried to not let the grind of the year get to him.

“Everybody talks about how 2020 is so horrible,” he said. “But when you have bad things like that, you have to look at the good things. You draw closer to family; and I was able to think of the needs of other people.”

Specifically, he was thinking about the hospital’s blue wraps — 4.5-square-foot sheets of nonwoven polypropylene; the same material in reusable shopping bags — that protect sterilized surgery instruments.

They were clean. They didn’t come into contact with patients or contaminated equipment. But they’d end up in the trash anyway.