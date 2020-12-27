Change, charity, grief and a hope-filled needle – A Lincoln nurse’s journey through 2020

James Oxford started 2020 with a good night’s sleep, a predictable job and a big brother.
And no idea how much his world would change in the next year.
The surgical nurse had ended 2019 like any other night — under the covers by 9:30 p.m.
“I’m kind of an old guy,” the 48-year-old said. “I went to bed at the regular time.”
He woke with his annual sense of optimism and expectation for the upcoming year. Exercise more, he told himself. Be a better person. Try to make these next 12 months better than the last.
The first few weeks at work were normal. The coronavirus was out there, but it was still distant, abstract and overseas.
Oxford would report to the operating room, helping with appendix and gall bladder removals, assisting with hysterectomies.
But at some point in February, the tenor around him intensified. This was serious, and it was coming this way, and it would rearrange the hospital’s priorities.
“We saw how quickly the virus was changing, and going to all different countries, and how fast it was spreading. That’s when the reality kind of struck.”
Surgeries were curtailed. Testing centers opened. Oxford volunteered for nasal swab duty.
“There were a lot of people who were really afraid. But somebody’s got to do it.”
He spent months in the Bryan LifePointe parking lot in full protective gear, swabbing up to 100 noses a day. Some days, the temperature would dip so low he’d have trouble feeling his fingers. Others were so hot he’d slip an ice pack down his shirt. He learned to brace himself against the wind, to keep the swab steady.
When surgeries resumed this summer, some of his patients were COVID-19-positive. Even his old job wasn’t the same anymore. Now he’d have to dress with more protection, wear a breathing mechanism. But his front-row seat to the virus taught him to not underestimate it.
“It’s a real thing. So it’s something I’ve taken pretty seriously.”
So had his big brother.
* * *
Joe Oxford graduated from Burwell High a few years before his younger brother, and he didn’t stick around.
He ended up in Tucson, Arizona, working at resorts. He married, had a son and a daughter.
The brothers kept in touch. “We didn’t see each other a lot,” James Oxford said. “But you’re always close to your brother.”
Seven years ago, Joe Oxford felt like he’d been hit with a hard case of the flu, his brother said. But tests revealed he’d suffered a heart attack serious enough to warrant a transplant.
The 55-year-old was doing well until recently, James Oxford said, and taking all the right steps to avoid the virus.
“He was being so careful. He knew he was at higher risk.”
He stayed home, limited guests, disappeared to his room when his children’s friends came over.
But recently, his body started rejecting its new heart. Joe Oxford ended up back in the hospital and — before he could return home — in a rehabilitation center.
* * *
James Oxford tried to not let the grind of the year get to him.
“Everybody talks about how 2020 is so horrible,” he said. “But when you have bad things like that, you have to look at the good things. You draw closer to family; and I was able to think of the needs of other people.”
Specifically, he was thinking about the hospital’s blue wraps — 4.5-square-foot sheets of nonwoven polypropylene; the same material in reusable shopping bags — that protect sterilized surgery instruments.
They were clean. They didn’t come into contact with patients or contaminated equipment. But they’d end up in the trash anyway.
Oxford did some research, learned other hospitals were stitching them into simple sleeping bags and pads for the homeless, and urged Bryan into action.
Volunteers have since sewn more than 100 sleeping bags, according to Bryan Health’s in-house magazine.
Jennifer Oxford was moved to make a difference, too, after hearing her husband describe life at the hospital.
How their spirits were down, how their feet were tired.
“James would always talk about health care workers being depressed, or sad,” she said.
She started asking: What can she do?
A Bryan supervisor answered: Anything that will improve morale.
So she talked with her co-workers at Ameritas, and enlisted friends and family, and educators in Lincoln and Saline County, and Super Target and Sam’s Club.
Then she talked with Lincoln-area hospitals and clinics about their needs.
She filled their home — their living room, their office, their front room — with socks, snacks, ChapStick and chocolate. More than 3,000 donations in all.
“Every little bit added up to be a lot,” she said. “It ended up to be a great amount.”
A co-worker designed and printed labels — Thank you for being a hero — and students and teachers at Holmes and West Lincoln elementary schools in Lincoln, and at Wilber-Clatonia wrote personal messages of gratitude.
With help from her family, Jennifer Oxford assembled 1,300 gift bags for health care providers at Lincoln hospitals, clinics and surgical centers.
She scheduled their delivery for Dec. 15.
* * *
James Oxford had a full shift ahead of him that same day, and then a 5:30 p.m. appointment to be among the first in Lincoln to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
He had a free moment that morning, so he was scrolling through his phone when he was stunned by a post from his nephew, nearly 1,300 miles away:
My dad was rushed to the hospital.
He read another:
My dad didn’t make it.
He wasn’t sure what he was seeing. “I had to leave the room,” he said. “And I called my mom.”
He knew he wouldn’t be able to work so he went home, and pieced together what had happened to his brother.
Joe Oxford had likely caught the virus at the rehab center. Once home, he grew progressively weaker, and struggled to catch his breath.
On the morning of Dec. 15 — distribution day for Jennifer, vaccine day for James — Joe Oxford didn’t have the strength to make it to his car for the drive to the hospital.
“He coded twice in the ambulance,” his younger brother said. “He never made it.”
James Oxford encouraged Jennifer to keep her delivery schedule. She told him to keep his afternoon appointment with the vaccine.
“It was tough,” she said. “His eyes welled up with tears and he said, ‘I don’t know if I can do it.’”
But he did. The nurse giving him the shot was familiar; she’d been his instructor when he was still a student.
“She said, ‘Of all the times I wanted to give someone a hug, this is the time.’”
Instead, she stuck the needle in his left arm, and James Oxford felt the familiar sting — and a rush of mixed emotions.
He was thinking about the potential of this vaccine to help the next 12 months be better than the last.
“There is hope,” he said. “This virus is real, but it’s also something we can overcome.”
He was also thinking about his brother, who hadn’t been able to.
He had a request for the nurse before he left.
She pulled out a pen and wrote “For Joe” on the bandage she pressed on his arm.
