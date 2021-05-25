Chance of isolated storms Tuesday; severe weather possible Wednesday in Lincoln

Lincoln's chance for severe storms Wednesday has increased, and the city could see its heaviest rain in more than two months.

Lincoln is on the eastern edge of an area the National Weather Service says is at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

An enhanced risk means there is a good chance of high winds, heavy rain and large hail somewhere in the area, which stretches west to North Platte and south to the Kansas border.

High winds are the primary threat over Nebraska, but the weather service is also expecting anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain to fall Wednesday night into Thursday across some parts of the state. The last time Lincoln received more than an inch of rain in one day was March 14, when nearly 3 inches fell.

Higher amounts could fall in some areas, the weather service said, which could lead to the potential for localized flooding.

The weather service says there is a marginal risk for severe weather in Lincoln on Tuesday. At 9 a.m., strong storms were moving east from south-central Nebraska. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were reported in Clay County, along with some small hail.