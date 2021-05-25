 Skip to main content
Chance of isolated storms Tuesday; severe weather possible Wednesday in Lincoln
Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

Lincoln's chance for severe storms Wednesday has increased, and the city could see its heaviest rain in more than two months.

Lincoln is on the eastern edge of an area the National Weather Service says is at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

An enhanced risk means there is a good chance of high winds, heavy rain and large hail somewhere in the area, which stretches west to North Platte and south to the Kansas border.

High winds are the primary threat over Nebraska, but the weather service is also expecting anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain to fall Wednesday night into Thursday across some parts of the state. The last time Lincoln received more than an inch of rain in one day was March 14, when nearly 3 inches fell.

Higher amounts could fall in some areas, the weather service said, which could lead to the potential for localized flooding.

The weather service says there is a marginal risk for severe weather in Lincoln on Tuesday. At 9 a.m., strong storms were moving east from south-central Nebraska. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were reported in Clay County, along with some small hail.

Temperatures in Lincoln are expected to climb to near 80 each day through Thursday, and then things will cool down significantly, with the forecast calling for a chilly Memorial Day weekend.

The high Friday is forecast to only be in the upper 60s, with low 70s forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There also will be chances for rain every day.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

