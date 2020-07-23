Ceresco's drive-thru vacation bible camp provides children with a splash of fun

CERESCO — A Ceresco pastor and his congregation eagerly wanted to give kids in their community a sense of normalcy during the pandemic — even if it meant he'd get dropped into a tub of water several times.
The Rev. Scott Larson and members of Immanuel Lutheran Church hosted a drive-thru vacation Bible school at different homes across the town Thursday evening, portraying different biblical tableaus as a way of teaching the children about maintaining hope and courage in dark times.
Larson played biblical villain Goliath as children threw plastic balls from their cars to drop him into a dunk tank.
Soaked but smiling, Larson said seeing their joy made the event worthwhile.
Ceresco's churches normally team up to host a vacation Bible school during the summer. The coronavirus canceled that this year, but Larson and his church refused to let the summer go by without reaching out to the community's youth.
The drive-thru method, used by many businesses since the pandemic, seemed like a good option, Larson said.
"It just adds a chance for families to get out and do something different," Larson said.
The 100-member church jumped into action on the project earlier this summer, Larson said, offering up their yards and supplies to build biblical tableaus. Families gathered at the church to get maps for the route, then took off across Ceresco to see scenes like the Nativity, Daniel in the lion's den and Noah's Ark.
The scenes were selected to teach kids about having faith in the face of great challenges, Larson said.
Church member Janis Bible hosted a scene in her yard from the fifth chapter of Luke, teaching children about the disciples' miraculous catch of many fish. Elaborate hand-drawn signs and cardboard figures highlighted the lesson, and Bible distributed snacks and crafts for the children to take home.
"They need stuff like this to show them that, a long time ago, people had big problems, too," she said.
Seeing the families and their smiles was uplifting for Bible.
"It just gives you hope for the future," she said, "and it brings joy to the neighborhood."
Barb Hansen hosted Daniel's time in the lion's den in her front yard, saying it was a fun chance to bring the community together.
"We had fun putting it together," she said.
Jase Badberg, a young member of the church, played Daniel. His yellow Labrador, Duke donned a mane to play one of the lions.
Immanuel Lutheran hasn't been alone in its attempts to reach out during the pandemic. The Rev. Thomas Dummermuth of Eastridge Presbyterian in Lincoln said his church has also chosen a unique way to conduct their children's ministry remotely this summer.
After all in-person ministry was canceled this spring, the staff decided to start a "church in a box" ministry, sending their young congregants a box full of crafts, games and devotionals that correspond with the scriptures read during their online services.
"I think it's just one way to stay connected in this time," Dummermuth said, adding that the church briefly held youth group meetings by video conference, but found those to be ineffective.
"Everyone is Zoomed out," he said, "but I think the youth even more."
Kris Adler-Brammer, director of Christian education at Eastridge Presbyterian, said it was difficult for kids when the church's youth activities closed down.
"They came to an abrupt end," she said.
Picking up and moving on through the pandemic hasn't been easy, Adler-Brammer said, but the worship in a box program has helped grade-school kids stay engaged and interested in the liturgies. The short family bible studies and crafts bring them together and provide a bright spot.
That multi-generational aspect of worship is important to the church, Adler-Brammer said, as it's a great opportunity to open everyone's eyes to different experiences.
"Everywhere else we split everybody up by age," she said.
The response to the program has been positive, Adler-Brammer said, and the program will continue until church resumes meeting regularly.
"I think it just gives them something to do that wasn't school work at home," she said.
Still, Adler-Brammer said, the youth of the church have been sad not to be able to connect in person this summer.
"They do miss seeing each other," she said.
Immanuel member Suzy Fredrickson said the drive-thru event saw a steady stream of cars trickle in throughout the evening. Visitors were kept inside their vehicles to maintain safe social distancing.
The success of the event, Fredrickson said, boiled down a good idea and some hard work from Larson and his congregation.
"We kinda got creative," she said, "and thought, 'How can we still make this happen?'"
