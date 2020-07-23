Ceresco's drive-thru vacation bible camp provides children with a splash of fun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CERESCO — A Ceresco pastor and his congregation eagerly wanted to give kids in their community a sense of normalcy during the pandemic — even if it meant he'd get dropped into a tub of water several times.

The Rev. Scott Larson and members of Immanuel Lutheran Church hosted a drive-thru vacation Bible school at different homes across the town Thursday evening, portraying different biblical tableaus as a way of teaching the children about maintaining hope and courage in dark times.

Larson played biblical villain Goliath as children threw plastic balls from their cars to drop him into a dunk tank.

Soaked but smiling, Larson said seeing their joy made the event worthwhile.

Ceresco's churches normally team up to host a vacation Bible school during the summer. The coronavirus canceled that this year, but Larson and his church refused to let the summer go by without reaching out to the community's youth.

The drive-thru method, used by many businesses since the pandemic, seemed like a good option, Larson said.

"It just adds a chance for families to get out and do something different," Larson said.