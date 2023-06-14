CenterPointe is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a free summer concert series focusing on health and well-being.

Nearly a month after its move to 2202 S. 11th St., the CenterPointe Campus for Health and WellBeing is ready to invite the public to its “Wellbeing Garden” for a night of concerts, community and cuisine.

The monthly concerts will be held in the newly renovated outdoor amphitheater and are free, family-friendly events for the community.

The next concert is Thursday 5-7 p.m. and features Native singer Chris Sayre with a mix of traditional and contemporary folk music. Food from Rutabagas and Kona Ice will be available.

Next month, bassist Xavier Foley will perform on July 6 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The Tidball Barger Band will perform on Aug. 15 from 5-7 p.m. To close out the series, Hans Sturm and his wife, Jackie Allen, will present a vocal and bass performance on Sept. 19 from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.centerpointe.org.

