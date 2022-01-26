CenterPointe hands off Trabert Hall time capsule to Lincoln Diocese

Then there was the Halloween edition of the Morning World-Herald, with a ghost-themed editorial cartoon about the Prohibition-era bootleg industry jumping off the front page.

And tucked beneath an issue of the True Voice, a Catholic publication printed in Omaha, was a photo art edition of the Omaha Bee-News from Sept. 6, 1928. The paper would only survive another nine years, sold to and discontinued by the World-Herald in 1937.

The artifact that remains most intact is a painted, metal crucifix — the capsule's most obvious nod to the origin of Trabert Hall and those who buried the steel box nearly 100 years ago.

Stacked on top of the old newspapers, when the capsule was first unsealed, was an array of largely unrecognizable trinkets, buttons and pins.

In December, Hansen said it will take a real archivist to determine what they are, a fact that could then hint at why they were included. But in at least one instance, it didn't take an archivist at all -- instead, a Catholic priest.

Fulton recognized one trinket as a holy medal of Saint Joseph, the biblical foster father to Jesus to whom the nuns at St. Elizabeth had a special devotion.