Census: Nebraska's population growth slows to three-decade low

Nebraska's population growth continued to slow this year, hitting a low not seen since the 1980s.

Census data released Tuesday shows the state had an estimated 1,937,552 people as of July 1, up about 5,000 from 2019.

The 2019 figure was actually revised down by more than 1,800 people, meaning the past year's growth was even more anemic.

In fact, it was Nebraska's lowest year-to-year growth both in pure numbers and percentage since 1989, said David Drozd, research coordinator at the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

This year's number continues a trend of slowing population growth over the past several years. Up until 2017, Nebraska added anywhere from about 10,000-14,000 people each year, but that number dropped to about 8,500 in 2018, 7,000 last year and 5,000 this year.

The numbers released Tuesday are a Census estimate that's released annually in December -- they are not the official 2020 Census numbers, which likely won't be released until sometime next month at the earliest.

However, Drozd said the official 2020 Census population for Nebraska is likely to be close to the estimate released Tuesday.