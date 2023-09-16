The latest Census figures show that inflation appears to have taken a bigger toll on incomes in Nebraska than elsewhere in the U.S.

According to data from the Census' American Community Survey released this week, Nebraska's inflation-adjusted median income declined 3.6% in 2022 compared with 2021. That was a considerably larger drop than the 0.8% average nationwide.

In fact, according to an analysis from David Drozd, director of research and data analytics at Community Health Development Partners of Omaha, only three states — New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania — saw bigger declines.

Lancaster County saw an even bigger drop — 5.6% — which was much worse than the other metro counties. Income in the Omaha metro area pretty much stayed the same, while the Grand Island area actually saw an increase, according to Drozd.

However, rural areas of the state also saw declines larger than the state as whole.

Drozd said micropolitan areas, which are nonmetro areas that include a city of at least 10,000 people, saw an overall income decline of 5.3%, while the more rural areas of Nebraska had an average drop of 4.3%.

Two of the state's most prominent economists said they were surprised by the data.

"The Nebraska economy has performed reasonably well recently, so I am surprised to see the state lag the nation in real income growth," said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He speculated that perhaps because the state seemed to be less affected by the recent recession that it did not bounce back as much as other states.

Thompson also said that the relative income weakness in the Lincoln area compared with other metro areas could be due to the fact that it has a younger population, which tend to have lower incomes.

Ernie Goss, a Creighton University economist, said he found the Census data "confounding."

"Creighton's monthly survey of manufacturers was healthy for the period 2021-22. Furthermore, Nebraska exports expanded by almost 12% between 2021 and 2022," Goss said.

"Also confounding the Census data, Nebraska job growth was healthy in both rural and urban areas of the state," he said.

Goss said there have been areas of economic weakness in the state, including finance insurance and banking, and he also noted that much of the growth came in the leisure and hospitality sector, which has lower incomes.

However, he said, those factors, "cannot fully account for the large Nebraska growth gap."

Goss said he thinks the data may not be accurate because the response rate to many government surveys, including the Census, have declined since the pandemic, which can lead to larger margins of error. He said he expects "significant revisions" for the data in the future.

Completely accurate or not, the American Community Survey shows a Nebraska population struggling in myriad ways financially.

Likely due to the income drop, poverty rates increased.

According to the data compiled by Drozd, the poverty rate in Nebraska's nonmetro areas rose from 10.4% in 2021 to 12.1% in 2022 and for those under 18 in those areas, the rate rose from 11.7% to 14.9%.

"In numbers, that means persons in poverty increased in nonmetro Nebraska by more than 11,000 (67,281 to 78,470), while kids in poverty increased nearly 5,000 (from 18,302 to 22,923)," Drozd said in an email. "That’s a 25% jump in nonmetro kids in poverty; among all ages it’s a 17% rise."

The data also showed a decline in homeownership and an increase in the number of people who are rent burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Statewide, about 66% of the state's residents owned homes last year, down from 67.8% in 2021. In Lancaster County, ownership dropped from 60.8% to 58.8%.

Drozd compared 2022 rent numbers to 2018, which showed the percentage of people spending more than 30% of their income increased from 41.3% to 46.7%, while in Lancaster County, it went from 39.9% to 46.1%.

"Some quick math shows statewide about 118,400 renters would now be 'burdened' vs. 99,200 in 2018, so that’s nearly 20,000 more renting households over the red flag level," Drozd said.

The news wasn't all bad.

The Census data showed that there is now 34.7% of the state population 25 and older with at least a bachelor's degree, up from 32.4% in 2018 and 26.9% in 2006.

Also, more people are getting health insurance. In 2022, 6.7% of the state's residents had no coverage, down from 7.1% in 2021 and 8.3% in 2019. Lancaster County saw its rate essentially stay the same in 2022 at 5.6%, (compared with 5.5% in 2021), but it was down considerably from 7.4% in 2019.

