In just four days, in the wee hours of the morning, you’ll hear a thud, almost 3 pounds and 341 pages of engaging news and great holiday deals, landing outside your door. That thick Thursday paper is as much a part of Thanksgiving Day as … well, maybe not the turkey and stuffing, but at least the green bean casserole.
The holiday is about tradition, and in keeping with it, the Thanksgiving Day Journal Star again will be available in grocery and convenience stores in Lincoln on Wednesday after 5 p.m. to give you a jump on your holiday shopping plans.
Another tradition is our ThanksGIVEaway content, where three lucky readers will win $100 gift cards and local entrants have a chance at a $5,000 grand prize. Look for details inside today’s paper.
But the real reason behind the food, fellowship and tradition of Thanksgiving is gratitude.
At the Journal Star, we’re grateful for the readers who invite us into their homes and lives and to advertisers who support us at the same time we work to support them.
We’re grateful to a community that donates generously to United Way and a host of other worthy causes. And a community that has supported the Journal Star’s Thanks for Giving campaign since its inception 36 years ago. You can find details online at journalstar.com by searching Thanks for Giving.
Speaking of giving, most know that after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s Giving Tuesday, a day marked nationwide by charitable donations given as gifts. Check out journalstar.com/donate for a way to donate to the Literacy Leadership-Lincoln program — a charity that helps provide newspapers and digital subscriptions to students in classrooms, as well as seniors, individuals and families in need.
And sandwiched in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday, a day set aside to remind folks of the benefits of supporting small businesses and local businesses this holiday season. Downtown Lincoln’s Shop the Blocks event was Thursday. And Dec. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. is Haymarket Unwrapped.
We’ve written stories and editorials about it, but shopping local is a great way to show support for our neighbors and our community. It keeps dollars here, keeps sales tax here and — most importantly — there are great stores and products.
One other gift suggestion that can help strengthen the place where we live: A Journal Star gift subscription.
Your subscription — or the one you gift — helps us tell our community’s stories, a privilege we’re very grateful for this Thanksgiving and every day.