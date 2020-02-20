CDC: 11 of 13 patients in Omaha test positive for coronavirus

All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Nebraska Medicine said Thursday evening.

The Centers for Disease Control verified the test results done Monday by the Nebraska Public Health Lab, the clinical partner of the University of Nebraska Medical Center said in a news release.

Two patients tested negative for the disease, but will remain in quarantine.

"We currently have ten people in the National Quarantine Unit while three are in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit," the hospital said. "Most of our guests aren't showing symptoms of the disease, however several others are exhibiting minor symptoms."

The Americans who are being monitored and treated in Omaha were passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was anchored off the shore of Japan during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Upon their arrival Monday morning for the start of a 14-day quarantine period, UNMC said some of the patients claimed to have tested positive for the virus. Each was tested by UNMC's team, but those results were not available until Thursday.