Thirty-one cats are under quarantine for a highly contagious feline disease after Lincoln Animal Control removed them Tuesday from a north Lincoln home.
Animal Control Manager Steve Beal said some of the cats removed from a home near 33rd Street and St. Paul Avenue tested positive for feline panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper, a highly contagious infection in cats that attacks their gastrointestinal, nervous and immune systems.
The disease does not spread to humans or any other animals, though it can spread quickly between unvaccinated cats.
All of the cats are under quarantine and veterinary care by the Capital Humane Society and pose no threat to public health. Beal said all of the cats have been exposed to feline panleukopenia and are likely to experience symptoms even if they initially did not test positive for the disease.
The owner called Animal Control on Tuesday about her cats. Beal said she had previously not recorded owning cats at the home and citations are possible.
“Anytime anyone owns an animal and they know the animal is sick and they don't get veterinary care, Lincoln Municipal Code defines (it) as neglect,” Beal said. “That code also only allows owners to have five cats per household and this is beyond that.”
Animal Control receives reports of households with a high number of cats two or three times a year. Beal said oftentimes unspayed or unneutered cats reproduce large numbers of litters that eventually overwhelm homeowners.
“What was probably happening here was these cats were not getting spayed or neutered and populating pretty rapidly,” he said. “Those situations can get out of control for people.”