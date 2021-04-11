Catholic Social Services planning upgrades at 22nd and O

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska is getting ready to embark on a redevelopment of part of its campus at 22nd and O streets.

The Rev. Justin Fulton, who up until last month was executive director of the charitable organization, said a first phase set to start later this month will involve renovation of the St. Louise Gift & Thrift store at 2201 O St.

Work will involve exterior and interior renovations, as well as mechanical upgrades. The parking lot will also be upgraded and the former Via Van Bloom Tour & Travel building at 2143 O St., which is connected to the west side of the thrift store, will be demolished.

A second phase next year will involve moving counseling and other social services from other locations to the site to consolidate most of what the organization provides in one place.

Fulton, who recently was promoted to vicar general of the Diocese of Lincoln, said sprucing up the thrift store and consolidating services at one site helps "focus on dignity of our clients," which include more than just Catholics.

Catholic Social Services provides a food pantry, refugee placement, cash assistance and other services to anyone in need.

"We don't just serve Catholics; we serve everybody," Fulton said.