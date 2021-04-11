 Skip to main content
Catholic Social Services planning upgrades at 22nd and O
Catholic Social Services planning upgrades at 22nd and O

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska is getting ready to embark on a redevelopment of part of its campus at 22nd and O streets.

The Rev. Justin Fulton, who up until last month was executive director of the charitable organization, said a first phase set to start later this month will involve renovation of the St. Louise Gift & Thrift store at 2201 O St.

Work will involve exterior and interior renovations, as well as mechanical upgrades. The parking lot will also be upgraded and the former Via Van Bloom Tour & Travel building at 2143 O St., which is connected to the west side of the thrift store, will be demolished.

A second phase next year will involve moving counseling and other social services from other locations to the site to consolidate most of what the organization provides in one place.

Fulton, who recently was promoted to vicar general of the Diocese of Lincoln, said sprucing up the thrift store and consolidating services at one site helps "focus on dignity of our clients," which include more than just Catholics.

Catholic Social Services provides a food pantry, refugee placement, cash assistance and other services to anyone in need.

"We don't just serve Catholics; we serve everybody," Fulton said.

He said another function of the roughly $700,000-$800,000 project is making the campus look more aesthetically pleasing to help the organization fit in better in what is a redeveloping area that serves as a gateway to downtown.

The property is directly north of the Telegraph District and is west of the former OfficeMax at 23rd and O streets that was redeveloped into the Health 360 Clinic about five years ago.

Fulton said Catholic Social Services likes that part of Lincoln and plans to have its offices there for a long time.

"We wanted to really match up with what's going on in that part of town," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Husker News