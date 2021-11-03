Casino rules set to come out next week; vote set for Dec. 17

That means it would likely be early next year before any tracks can apply for licenses.

All six existing horse tracks in the state, including the Lincoln Race Course, have announced plans to build casinos. There also have been proposals announced for new tracks in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York, all of which are likely to seek casino licenses as well.

A $220 million WarHorse Casino is planned in Lincoln. The proposal includes more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, five or six restaurants and other amenities such as a spa. Construction of that is likely to take 18-24 months, and the Lincoln Race Course plans to open a temporary casino with 305 slot machine stations once it obtains a license.

It's not clear whether the proposed regulations would favor existing tracks or take geography into account when deciding whether to grant licenses.

Also on Wednesday, the commission approved dates for live horse racing at the state's existing tracks next year.