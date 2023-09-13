Professional pumpkin carver isn’t exactly a common job title, but for Barry Brown, who was fittingly born in a Colorado town called Eerie, it makes sense.

Brown, who lives in Denver, bought his first pumpkin carving toolkit as a young actor in need of some extra cash. When he saw a pumpkin carving contest with a grand prize of $1,000, he figured it was worth a shot.

After winning the competition, Brown learned the pumpkin carving kit, which was the only one on the market at the time, was created in Denver.

“The next year, I was doing a show in Denver. A couple came up to me after the show and said, ‘Hey, you’re our pumpkin guy,’” Brown said. “And that was Mr. and Mrs. Pumpkin Carving Kit.”

The couple invited Brown to come work for them, and they soon began flying him around the country to showcase his talent using their toolkit.

Brown is currently on his way to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, where he will be the “Master Carver” for the amusement area's 15,000 pumpkin display from Sept. 15 to Oct. 28.

On his way, he made a pit stop in Lincoln for a pumpkin carving demonstration at Backswing Brewery in honor of his friend’s birthday.

That friend, Lincoln resident Darren Murray, said Brown is the sort of guy who can pull off anything, pointing to the pumpkin-shaped Rice Krispie cake nearby.

Murray and his wife, Jackie, have one of Brown’s custom pumpkins in their home, and Murray said they look forward to bringing it out each year.

Brown was also signing copies of his book, “The Pumpkin Kid,” which he started writing and illustrating during the pandemic.

The book takes place in an 1880s craftsman village based off Silver Dollar City, complete with a blacksmith, glass blower, woodcarver and candlemaker. The story follows an orphaned boy who borrows tools from his neighbors to carve misshapen pumpkins.

Through his carvings, the boy shows his neighbors how the light shines through to make beautiful images, and he makes a special impact on their hearts as well.

“There’s this little verse in the book that says, ‘Welcome wounded hearts, to sing a tender sacred offering, through every broken cracked thing, is how the light gets in,’” Brown said.

One of Brown’s favorite parts of his demonstrations is when the time comes for the lights to go off for everyone to see their pumpkins lit up, as they often don’t realize how beautiful they look until the light shines through.

“I don’t carve for Halloween. It’s not my gig,” Brown said. “I carve for the light to shine through.”