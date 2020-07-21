Carter says university ready for classes and fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Tuesday that the university will be ready to open safely for on-campus classes in five weeks and he is "very bullish" that there will be sports competition this fall.

"We want to see fall sports and we think we can do it safely," Carter said during a news conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts that focused on the state's educational response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Carter's remarks referred only indirectly to Husker football, he noted that "not every campus president sees it the way we do (and) we have to have somebody to play."

While Ricketts ceded most of the time at his Capitol news conference to Carter, the governor announced a sharp increase in the COVID-19 testing capacity of Test Nebraska.

Processing of tests at the CHI Health lab in Lincoln is being expanded from 3,600 to 7,000 tests per day, he said.

Ricketts pointed to continued success in fulfilling his goal of "preserving the hospital system," as measured in terms of available beds, intensive care beds and ventilators, along with the state's number of coronavirus cases.

"Everything we have done to slow the spread of the virus has worked," he said.